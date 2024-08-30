Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 12 to 23, 2024.

Lucy Muckle, 24, of Westlands Road, Hunston: Fined £40 and must pay £120 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.

James Bradley, 52, of Chestnut Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £549 and must pay £90 costs, £220 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the limit for a goods vehicle. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jonathan Dudman, 59, of Cowdray Stables, Cowdray Park, Midhurst: Fined £107 and must pay £100 costs, £43 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Olivia Barwood, of Kirkby Close, Boxgrove: Fined £40 and must pay £100 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Nicholas Webster, 31, of Shripney Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £33.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jack Allez, 24, of Ursula Square, Selsey: Fined £660 and must pay £180 back duty, £85 costs, for using / keeping a vehicle and failing to comply with off-road notification.

Thomas Holbourn, of Crossways, Bognor Regis: Fined £123 and must pay £100 costs, £49 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Mirela Stan, trading as GBL Utilities, Tilemakers Close, Westhampnett: Fined £220 and must pay £106.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Martyn Hope, 38, of Brook Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £98.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Faye Casburn, 36, of St Nicholas Road, Lavant: Fined £169 and must pay £90 costs, £68 victim surcharge, after admitting using a handheld mobile phone / device while driving. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Aneta Slomka, 34, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £700 and must pay £90 costs, £280 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with eight points. No separate penalty for driving on a road while not wearing a seat belt and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

David Morgan, 29, of Chalkhill Way, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway.

Jonatan Wagner, 19, of Brooks Lane West, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Fined £80 and must pay £90 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ryan Clark, of Nutbourne Park, Nutbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £2.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Gary Cooper, 30, of Bradshaw Road, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Lynne Belcher, 69, of Carlton Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £995 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Edward Fort, 63, of South Pallant, Chichester: Fined £108 and must pay £100 costs, £43 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Louise O'Neill, of Garden Crescent, Barnham: Fined £100 and must pay £100 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Karol Zapadka, 33, of Ockley Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £123 and must pay £90 costs, £49 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Mark Rumsey, 22, of Wingate Lodge, Dowling Way, Arundel: Fined £346 and must pay £90 costs, £138 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Fined £231 and must pay £90 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 60 mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with a total of 11 points.

Rhys Walker, 24, of Meaden Way, Felpham: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Keri Murphy, of Glenlogie, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, for using / keeping a vehicle and failing to comply with off-road notification.