HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from August 12 to 23, 2024
Lucy Muckle, 24, of Westlands Road, Hunston: Fined £40 and must pay £120 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.
James Bradley, 52, of Chestnut Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £549 and must pay £90 costs, £220 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the limit for a goods vehicle. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Jonathan Dudman, 59, of Cowdray Stables, Cowdray Park, Midhurst: Fined £107 and must pay £100 costs, £43 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Olivia Barwood, of Kirkby Close, Boxgrove: Fined £40 and must pay £100 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Nicholas Webster, 31, of Shripney Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £33.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jack Allez, 24, of Ursula Square, Selsey: Fined £660 and must pay £180 back duty, £85 costs, for using / keeping a vehicle and failing to comply with off-road notification.
Thomas Holbourn, of Crossways, Bognor Regis: Fined £123 and must pay £100 costs, £49 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Mirela Stan, trading as GBL Utilities, Tilemakers Close, Westhampnett: Fined £220 and must pay £106.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Martyn Hope, 38, of Brook Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £98.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Faye Casburn, 36, of St Nicholas Road, Lavant: Fined £169 and must pay £90 costs, £68 victim surcharge, after admitting using a handheld mobile phone / device while driving. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Aneta Slomka, 34, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £700 and must pay £90 costs, £280 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with eight points. No separate penalty for driving on a road while not wearing a seat belt and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
David Morgan, 29, of Chalkhill Way, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway.
Jonatan Wagner, 19, of Brooks Lane West, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Fined £80 and must pay £90 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Ryan Clark, of Nutbourne Park, Nutbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £2.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Gary Cooper, 30, of Bradshaw Road, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Lynne Belcher, 69, of Carlton Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £995 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Edward Fort, 63, of South Pallant, Chichester: Fined £108 and must pay £100 costs, £43 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Louise O'Neill, of Garden Crescent, Barnham: Fined £100 and must pay £100 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Karol Zapadka, 33, of Ockley Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £123 and must pay £90 costs, £49 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Mark Rumsey, 22, of Wingate Lodge, Dowling Way, Arundel: Fined £346 and must pay £90 costs, £138 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Fined £231 and must pay £90 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 60 mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with a total of 11 points.
Rhys Walker, 24, of Meaden Way, Felpham: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Keri Murphy, of Glenlogie, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, for using / keeping a vehicle and failing to comply with off-road notification.