Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 19 to 22, 2024.

Sergiu Cucer, 42, of William Street, Bognor Regis: Eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (138mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Stanhorn Grove, Felpham, at the Charles Purley Road junction with Stanhorn Grove Roundabout, on August 17, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three years. Also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

George McMillan, 28, of Ireland Close, Eastergate: 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of harassment, breaching a restraining order, by attending an address in Littlehampton on February 11 and April 10, 2024; and an 18-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, by attending an address in Fontwell on June 14, 2024. Must pay £350 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby Newton, 19, of Richmond Avenue, Chichester: Fined £392 after admitting failng to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on November 8, 2023. Must pay £110 costs, £157 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Shannon Gordon, 22, of Whyke Road, Chichester: Community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (88ug/l cocaine) in Lockgate Road, Chichester, on March 11, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months. Also admitted drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Lockgate Road, Chichester, on March 11, 2024, no separate penalty.

Charlie Dixson, 18, of Seal Road, Selsey: Fined £500 and must pay £85 costs, £200 vicitm surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (7ug/l cannabis) at the junction of Chichester Road and Selsey Road with Jury Lane, Chichester, on May 3, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £200 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Lucia Biffi, 33, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on March 21, 2024. No compensation ordered due to large degree of provocation. Also admitting criminal damage to a wall by throwing tea at it in Bognor Regis on March 21, 2024, no separate penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha Cardwell, 40, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, on May 12, 2024; assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on May 12, 2024; assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on May 12, 2024; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, at Worthing Custody Centre on May 12, 2024. Must pay a total of £150 compensation.

Malcolm Jones, 66, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £350 after admitting drink-driving (54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on August 1, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £140 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.