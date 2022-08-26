Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Sleven, 37, of Queens Lane, Arundel: Fined £1,000 and must pay £100 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on December 31, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Karol Tomaszewski, 29, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £400 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Hill Road, Littlehampton, on February 19, 2022. His drivng record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miroslaw Mirek, 52, of Van Gogh Place, Bersted: Given a community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (110mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, on June 18, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Also in the news: Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area

Edward Biddle, 35, of Harbour View Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £133 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for possessing 2.252g of cocaine, a class A drug, in Pagham on November 15, 2021.

Scott Farndell, 42, of Birdham Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £518 after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Whyke Roundabout on August 6, 2022, at 1.20pm. He must pay £85 costs, £207 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Daniel Whiting, 28, of Shripney Road, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable and a police sergeant, at Oceans in High Street, Bognor Regis, on September 3, 2021. He was fined £750 after admitting breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on December 10, 2020, by failing to maintain contact since August 13, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.