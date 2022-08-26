HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from August 19 to 24, 2022
The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 19 to 24, 2022.
Alexander Sleven, 37, of Queens Lane, Arundel: Fined £1,000 and must pay £100 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on December 31, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.
Karol Tomaszewski, 29, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £400 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Hill Road, Littlehampton, on February 19, 2022. His drivng record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.
Miroslaw Mirek, 52, of Van Gogh Place, Bersted: Given a community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (110mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, on June 18, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.
Edward Biddle, 35, of Harbour View Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £133 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for possessing 2.252g of cocaine, a class A drug, in Pagham on November 15, 2021.
Scott Farndell, 42, of Birdham Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £518 after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Whyke Roundabout on August 6, 2022, at 1.20pm. He must pay £85 costs, £207 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.
Daniel Whiting, 28, of Shripney Road, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable and a police sergeant, at Oceans in High Street, Bognor Regis, on September 3, 2021. He was fined £750 after admitting breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on December 10, 2020, by failing to maintain contact since August 13, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.
Rea Yates, 45, of The Haven, Billingshurst: Fined £660 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £675 costs, after being found guilty of driving without insurance in Stane Street, Adversane, on September 13, 2021. Fined £220 after being found guilty of driving without the correct licence in Stane Street, Adversane, on September 13, 2021. Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.