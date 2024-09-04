​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 28 to September 1, 2024.

​Terry Short, 57, of North Avenue South, Bognor Regis: Fined £506 after admitting drink-driving (45mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Kingston on July 27, 2023. Must pay £300 costs, £202 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Karl Gray, 42, of The Willows Caravan Park and Deal House, Sturges Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £180 after being found guilty of drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Charles Purley Way, Bognor Regis, on November 3, 2023. Must pay £200 costs, £72 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Adam Barton, 41, of Rbs Nurseries, Thornham Lane, Emsworth: Four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 250 hours' unpaid work after admitting displaying any writing, sign or other visible representation which was threatening, abusive or insulting, intending to cause harassment and thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress in The Square, Westbourne, on November 30, 2023.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Claire Ballantyne, 47, of Hangar Drive, Tangmere: Fined £147 and must pay £100 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Luke Robbins, of Sturges Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Priscilla Price, of Birdham Road, Chichester: Fined £440 and must pay £120 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Kirsty Thorpe, 38, of June Meadows, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jack Hammond, 20, of Virginia Court, High Street, Chichester: Fined £44 and must pay £38 costs, £18 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Richard Collins, 45, of Limmer Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £333 and must pay £90 costs, £133 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Malcolm Garda, 63, of Seal Road, Selsey: Fined £308 and must pay £90 costs, £123 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Tyrone Nichols, 39, of Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Farhan Mohamed, 47, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order.

Driving record endorsed with three points. No separate penalty for driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Hristo Georgiev, 30, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding 30mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Diego Silva Lemos, 28, of Kingsham Avenue, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £4 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Carrie Pullen, 42, of Hampton Court, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £90 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Craig Wilkie, 54, of M'tongue Avenue, Bosham: Fined £267 and must pay £90 costs, £107 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Georgi Bezimkov, 29, of Alexandra Terrace, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrei Zugravu, 34, of Crescent Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ainars Stambergs, 34, of Wood Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £90 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. No separate penalty for using a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Kane Lines, 24, of Pagham Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £128 and must pay £90 costs, £51 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Joshua Cooper, 33, of St Andrew's Park Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving while not wearing a seat belt.

Katalin Ambrozy, 44, of Thrusloes, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £90 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Erica Kneitaite, 33, of Bramble Court, Edward Tompkins Lane, Barnham: Fined £143 and must pay £90 costs, £57 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.