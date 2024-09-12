​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 29 to September 9, 2024.

Douglas Seeley, 38, of Cleve Way, Billingshurst: Fined £100 and must pay £85 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing Bold washing pods, mango juice and a hammer drill worth £64.33 from The Range, Crawley, on August 28, 2024.

South Coast Commercials, of Brittens Lane, Fontwell: Fined £220 and must pay £150 costs, £80 excise penalty, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Alfie Williams, 21, of Whitegate Way, Tangmere: Fined £120 and must pay £110 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway on the A27 Chichester on September 29, 2023. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

​Andrew Irvine, 51, of Tozer Way, Chichester: Four-month prison sentence and must pay £85 costs after admitting theft from a shop, stealing electronic items worth £295 from John Lewis, Chichester, on July 1, 2024. Six-month consecutive prison sentence after admitting possessing a folding pocket knife in East Street, Chichester, without good reason on September 7, 2024. Two four-month concurrent prison sentences after admitting two charges of theft from a shop, stealing electronic items worth £228.99 from John Lewis, Chichester, on June 30, 2024, and stealing handheld fans worth £72 from John Lewis, Chichester, on June 29, 2024. Also admitted theft from a motor vehicle, stealing a backpack containing multiple items in Chichester on September 3, 2024; and criminal damage to a Sussex Police car door at The White Swan, Arundel, on September 7, 2024, no separate penalties.

Chris Robinson, 50, of Longley Road, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points. Helen Clegg, 45, of Brooks Lane, Bosham: Fined £96 and must pay £40 costs, £38 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Suzanne Twist, 51, of Sea Drive, Felpham: Fined £231 and must pay £90 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points. Rhys Greet, of Rose Cottages, Chichester Road, Midhurst: Fined £660 and must pay £311.67 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Nicolai Goulkia, 26, of Highfield Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £4 compensation, £250 compensation, £88 victim surcharge, for entering a compulsory ticket area on the Transport for London regional railway network without a valid ticket.

James Farley, 38, of Peter Weston Place, Chichester: Fined £666 and must pay £90 costs, £266 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Theo Likaj, 21, of Arun Street, Arundel: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. No separate penalty for driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to stop at red light at pelican crossing.

Vasile Culibin, of London Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Alexandra Poyner, 32, of Crrek End, Emsworth: Fined £131 and must pay £90 costs, £52 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Thomas Lambell, 38, of Northfield, West Wittering: Fined £220 and must pay £63 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.