HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from August 29 to September 9, 2024
Douglas Seeley, 38, of Cleve Way, Billingshurst: Fined £100 and must pay £85 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing Bold washing pods, mango juice and a hammer drill worth £64.33 from The Range, Crawley, on August 28, 2024.
South Coast Commercials, of Brittens Lane, Fontwell: Fined £220 and must pay £150 costs, £80 excise penalty, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Alfie Williams, 21, of Whitegate Way, Tangmere: Fined £120 and must pay £110 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway on the A27 Chichester on September 29, 2023. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Andrew Irvine, 51, of Tozer Way, Chichester: Four-month prison sentence and must pay £85 costs after admitting theft from a shop, stealing electronic items worth £295 from John Lewis, Chichester, on July 1, 2024. Six-month consecutive prison sentence after admitting possessing a folding pocket knife in East Street, Chichester, without good reason on September 7, 2024. Two four-month concurrent prison sentences after admitting two charges of theft from a shop, stealing electronic items worth £228.99 from John Lewis, Chichester, on June 30, 2024, and stealing handheld fans worth £72 from John Lewis, Chichester, on June 29, 2024. Also admitted theft from a motor vehicle, stealing a backpack containing multiple items in Chichester on September 3, 2024; and criminal damage to a Sussex Police car door at The White Swan, Arundel, on September 7, 2024, no separate penalties.
Chris Robinson, 50, of Longley Road, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points. Helen Clegg, 45, of Brooks Lane, Bosham: Fined £96 and must pay £40 costs, £38 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Suzanne Twist, 51, of Sea Drive, Felpham: Fined £231 and must pay £90 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points. Rhys Greet, of Rose Cottages, Chichester Road, Midhurst: Fined £660 and must pay £311.67 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Nicolai Goulkia, 26, of Highfield Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £4 compensation, £250 compensation, £88 victim surcharge, for entering a compulsory ticket area on the Transport for London regional railway network without a valid ticket.
James Farley, 38, of Peter Weston Place, Chichester: Fined £666 and must pay £90 costs, £266 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Theo Likaj, 21, of Arun Street, Arundel: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. No separate penalty for driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to stop at red light at pelican crossing.
Vasile Culibin, of London Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Alexandra Poyner, 32, of Crrek End, Emsworth: Fined £131 and must pay £90 costs, £52 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Thomas Lambell, 38, of Northfield, West Wittering: Fined £220 and must pay £63 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.