Sarah Reynolds, 57, of Fordwater Gardens, Yapton: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on May 8, 2021. Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Oliver Cole, 27, of Spinney North, Codmore Hill: Fined £166 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Pulborough on February 18, 2022.

Oladipupo Bamidele, 35, of Henshaw Way, Billingshurst: Fined £411 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the M23 Tilgate Forest on February 12, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Jade Biddulph-Sullivan, 22, of North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in West Meads Drive, Bognor Regis, on January 27, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Alec Drury, 48, of Mill Lane, Runcton: Fined £41 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Binsted on February 10, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ronaldo Hoxha, 28, of Gainsboro Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on April 4, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Teresa Irelan-Hill, 56, of Bradshaw Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over 70mph on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on February 3, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Steven Marley, 49, of Sefton Place, Warningcamp: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in West Parade, Worthing, on February 11, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

David Boden, 65, of Arun Street, Arundel: Fined £250 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the M23 Tilgate Forest on February 3, 2022. Fined £250 and must pay £110 costs after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on February 1, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points for each offence and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Matthew Hardy, 43, of Woodgate Park, Woodgate: Given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Oving Road, Oving, on February 7, 2022. Given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting a second charge of drug-driving (2.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Oving Road, Oving, on February 7, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for two years. He also admitted driving without due care and attention, swerving and swerving into the lane of oncoming traffic, causing a collision, in Oving Road, Oving, on February 7, 2022, no separate penalty.