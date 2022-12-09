The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 1 to 8, 2022.

Jack Jones, 26, Riverside, Chichester: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on August 8, 2022, by failing to attend planned office appointments on August 18 and 25, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional five days' rehabilitation activity requirement.

Emma Snow, 42, of St Richard's Road, Westergate: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after admitting sexual assault on a female, intentionally touching a woman in a sexual way without consent, in Chichester on July 10, 2022; assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Chichester on July 10, 2022; and common assault in Chichester on July 10, 2022. She also admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on July 10, 2022, no separate penalty.

John Rossiter, 56, of Lennox Road, Chichester: Given two 12-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating, deliberately spitting in their faces in an unprovoked attack, in Chichester on October 15, 2022. He must pay a total of £150 compensation, £85 costs.