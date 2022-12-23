Edit Account-Sign Out
HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from December 16 to 22, 2022

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 16 to 22, 2022.

By Court Reporter
6 hours ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 10:35am

Bwalya Matafwali, 31, of Bramber Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £276 and must pay £85 costs after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order imposed by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 14, 2022, by being in contact without reasonable excuse in Bognor Regis on December 12, 2022. Fined £92 after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of her duty in Bognor Regis on December 12, 2022.

Brian Ford, 46, of Wish Field Drive, Bognor Regis: Given a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, after admitting drink-driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Wish Field Drive, Bognor Regis, on April 9, 2022. He was given a 10-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting driving while disqualified in Wish Field Drive, Bognor Regis, on April 9, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £156 surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 46 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Colin Page, 62, of Mill Road, Emsworth: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in in Mill Road, Emsworth, on July 11, 2022; and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Mill Road, Emsworth, on July 11, 2022. He must pay a total of £100 compensation, £150 costs, £114 surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Mill Road, Emsworth, on July 11, 2022, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court
Toby Finneran, 31, of Cleveland Road, Chichester: Fined £131 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Chichester on August 27, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.