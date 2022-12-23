Bwalya Matafwali, 31, of Bramber Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £276 and must pay £85 costs after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order imposed by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 14, 2022, by being in contact without reasonable excuse in Bognor Regis on December 12, 2022. Fined £92 after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of her duty in Bognor Regis on December 12, 2022.
Brian Ford, 46, of Wish Field Drive, Bognor Regis: Given a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, after admitting drink-driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Wish Field Drive, Bognor Regis, on April 9, 2022. He was given a 10-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting driving while disqualified in Wish Field Drive, Bognor Regis, on April 9, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £156 surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 46 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.
Colin Page, 62, of Mill Road, Emsworth: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in in Mill Road, Emsworth, on July 11, 2022; and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Mill Road, Emsworth, on July 11, 2022. He must pay a total of £100 compensation, £150 costs, £114 surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Mill Road, Emsworth, on July 11, 2022, no separate penalty.
Toby Finneran, 31, of Cleveland Road, Chichester: Fined £131 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Chichester on August 27, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.