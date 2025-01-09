Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 19, 2024, to January 6, 2025.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Mizzi, 22, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £25 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 18, 2024, by failing to attend two planned office appointments on November 26 and December 4, 2024.

Ross Jenkins, 33, of St James' Road, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, by making telephone contact in Chichester on July 24, 2024; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in St James' Road, Chichester, on August 17, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £100 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valentino Ryan, 21, of Merlin Place, Bracklesham Bay: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Stanhorn Grove, Felpham, on December 19, 2023; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Felpham on December 19, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and a total of £50 compensation.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Jason Kennard, 47, of Corbishley Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £200 after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Bognor Regis on June 5, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

David Kulis, 23, of Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 4, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on October 30 and November 27, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional 40 hours' unpaid work and extending the requirement by six months for the outstanding hours to be completed.

Ruth Larter, 58, of Sturges Road, Bognor Regis: Jailed for eight weeks and must pay £85 costs after admitting harassment, breashing a restraining order, in Burgess Hill on September 17, 2024. Also admitted assault by beating in Burgess Hill on September 17, 2024, no separate penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mwiya Kamutumwa, 24, of Schirmer Road, Chichester: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on October 28, 2024, by missing office appointments on November 8 and 12, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional three days' rehabilitation activity requirement.