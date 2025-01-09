HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from December 19, 2024, to January 6, 2025
Dominic Mizzi, 22, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £25 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 18, 2024, by failing to attend two planned office appointments on November 26 and December 4, 2024.
Ross Jenkins, 33, of St James' Road, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, by making telephone contact in Chichester on July 24, 2024; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in St James' Road, Chichester, on August 17, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £100 compensation.
Valentino Ryan, 21, of Merlin Place, Bracklesham Bay: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Stanhorn Grove, Felpham, on December 19, 2023; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Felpham on December 19, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and a total of £50 compensation.
Jason Kennard, 47, of Corbishley Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £200 after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Bognor Regis on June 5, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.
David Kulis, 23, of Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 4, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on October 30 and November 27, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional 40 hours' unpaid work and extending the requirement by six months for the outstanding hours to be completed.
Ruth Larter, 58, of Sturges Road, Bognor Regis: Jailed for eight weeks and must pay £85 costs after admitting harassment, breashing a restraining order, in Burgess Hill on September 17, 2024. Also admitted assault by beating in Burgess Hill on September 17, 2024, no separate penalty.
Mwiya Kamutumwa, 24, of Schirmer Road, Chichester: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on October 28, 2024, by missing office appointments on November 8 and 12, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional three days' rehabilitation activity requirement.