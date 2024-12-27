Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 3 to 18, 2024.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlos Morias do Carmo, 54, of Clifton Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £153 after admitting driving without insurance in Clifton Road, Bognor Regis, on May 4, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £61 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Jack Philpott, 34, of Langley Grove, Aldwick: Fined £300 after admitting drink-driving (59mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Gordon Avenue, Bognor Regis, on November 17, 2024. Fined £100 after admitting using a vehicle without a valid test certificate in Gordon Avenue, Bognor Regis, on November 17, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £160 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabel Purkis, 45, of Oakford Park, Halnaker: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Dimitar Yanev, of Alexandra Terrace, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for using / keeping a vehicle, failing to comply with off-road notification.

Conna Newcombe, 31, of Velyn Avenue, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £100 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Serhii Topal, 22, of Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £100 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn Jones, 46, of Melita Nursery, Chalk Lane, Sidlesham: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kuba Graczyk, of Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £52.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Candida Stevens, 50, of Moreton Road, Bosham: Fined £52 and must pay £90 costs, £21 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Thomas Padginton, 34, of Silver Way, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £266 and must pay £90 costs, £106 victim surcharge, for driving over a 30mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asan Kushlov, 32, of Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £42.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Joanne Mottershead, 52, of Caspian Close, Fishbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Florence Vann, 26, of St Paul's Road, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Christopher Smith, 33, of Mansfield Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £223 and must pay £26.67 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pendril Bentall, 38, of Cot Lane, Chidham: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge after admitting driving a vehicle on a road while not wearing a seat belt.

Sebastian Bakowski, 24, of Cosens Way, Felpham: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jacob Taylor, 20, of Church Way, Singleton: Fined £88 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ricardo Ferreira, 41, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £101 and must pay £90 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kay Morris, 64, of Willows Caravan Park, Lidsey Road, Woodgate: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over a 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Denis Priachin, 42, of St Winifreds Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £138 and must pay £90 costs, £55 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over a 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Natalie Andersen-David, of Kingsham Road, Chichester: Fined £2,075 and must pay £103.75 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Michael Doggett, 45, of Mapleleaf, Coldwaltham: Fined £500 and must pay £110 costs, £200 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance in South Street, Lancing, on June 4, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points. No disqualification due to mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Jackman, 39, of Poling Street, Poling: Fined £500 and must pay £110 costs, £200 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 60mph speed limit for a goods vehicle on the A27 Fontwell on April 4, 2024. Driving record endorsed with five points. No disqualification due to mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship.

Lewis Thomas, 20, of Pear Tree Close, Yapton: Fined £562 after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ford Road, Ford, on March 23, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £225 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.