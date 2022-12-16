The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 6 to 14, 2022.

Tia Merrett, 35, of Carousel Court, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on March 30, 2022, by failing to attend appointments on August 19 and 31, 2022.

Christopher Bell, 39, of Burnham Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £60 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' court on March 21, 2022, by failing to report for unpaid work on September 25, October 9 and October 16, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Mizzi, 20, of Cootes Lane, Middleton: Fined £100 after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to be present for home visits on September 23 and October 14, 2022, and failing to attend an appointment on September 6, 2022.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Tearle, 32, of St John's Close, Aldingbourne: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (no less than 6ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Westergate Street, Chichester, on June 25, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.