The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from February 13 to March 3, 2025.

Ciaran Barnes, 27, of Ashbee Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £63.75 back duty, £150 costs, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence on July 13, 2024, the previous licence having expired on May 30, 2024.

David Holloway, 58, of Clapham Common, Clapham: Fined £633 and must pay £253.03 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Arundel on July 9, 2024. Driving licence endorsed with six points and disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Charlotte Richter, 32, of Linden Court, Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £50 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 24, 2024, by failing to engage with planned probation appointments on November 13 and December 23, 2024. Fined £50 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 29, 2024, by failing to engage with probation appointments on November 13 and December 23, 2024.

Liam Newman, 33, of Wordsworth Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, on June 18, 2023; six charges of dishonestly making off without payment, for fuel worth £78.93 in Arundel on May 19, 2023, for fuel worth £118.53 in Arundel on May 27, 2023, for fuel worth £150.55 in Arundel on May 31, 2023, for fuel worth £97.84 in Arundel on June 5, 2023, for fuel worth £140.01 in Arundel on June 7, 2023, and for fuel worth £161.97 in Arundel on June 10, 2023; two charges of theft from a shop, stealing items worth £264 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on May 11, 2024, and oil worth £450 from BP, Rustington, on April 16, 2024; and drug-driving (318ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Corbishley Road, Bognor Regis, on April 21, 2023. Must pay a total of £500 compensation and disqualified from driving for three years.

Jason Quinnell, 48, of Lindon Road, Bognor Regis: Jailed for a total of 16 weeks after admitting three charges of theft from a shop, stealing batteries and chargers worth £1,155.33 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on February 15, 2025; stealing headphones worth £335.92 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on February 16, 2025; and stealing batteries worth £682 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on February 18, 2025.

Jamie Middleton, 37, of Felpham Road, Bognor Regis: Admitted breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 14, 2024, by failing to attend a planned office appointment on January 2, 2024. The order was varied to include 60 hours' unpaid work and a supervision period of two years.