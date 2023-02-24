Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from February 17 to 21, 2023

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from February 17 to 21, 2023.

By Court Reporter
3 minutes ago

Amy Gibson, 38, of Common View, Stedham: Given a community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (103mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Midhurst on January 22, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 44 months.

Mark Salter, 36, of Lyndhurst House, Clifton Road, Littlehampton: Given five eight-week concurrent prison sentences and two eight-week consecutive prison sentences (total custodial period 24 weeks), suspended for 12 months, and must pay £85 costs, after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Crawley Magistrates Court on May 27, 2022, by entering stores from which he was banned - Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, three times on October 7, 2022; Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on October 20, 2022; and Co-op, Ferring Street, Ferring, on October 17, November 20 and December 2, 2022. He also admitted stealing meat products worth £35 from Tesco Express, Rustington, on September 20, 2022; stealing packets of seasoning worth £25.55 from Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on October 7, 2022; stealing packets of meat worth £101.70 from Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on October 7, 2022; stealing food worth £155 from Co-op, Ferring, on October 17, 2022; stealing packets of cheese worth £38 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on October 20, 2022; stealing various items of food and alcohol worth £164.75 from Co-op, Ferring, on November 20, 2022; stealing food and alcohol worth £152.40 from Co-op, Ferring, on December 2, 2022; stealing bottles of alcohol worth £193.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on December 10, 2022; stealing multiple bottles of alcohol worth £331 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on December 30, 2022; stealing multiple bottles of alcohol worth £236 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on January 2, 2022; stealing meat, Lego sets, gift sets and coffee jars worth approximately £102 from Tesco, Littlehampton, on January 3, 2023; no separate penalties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Worthing Magistrates' Court