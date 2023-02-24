Mark Salter, 36, of Lyndhurst House, Clifton Road, Littlehampton: Given five eight-week concurrent prison sentences and two eight-week consecutive prison sentences (total custodial period 24 weeks), suspended for 12 months, and must pay £85 costs, after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Crawley Magistrates Court on May 27, 2022, by entering stores from which he was banned - Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, three times on October 7, 2022; Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on October 20, 2022; and Co-op, Ferring Street, Ferring, on October 17, November 20 and December 2, 2022. He also admitted stealing meat products worth £35 from Tesco Express, Rustington, on September 20, 2022; stealing packets of seasoning worth £25.55 from Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on October 7, 2022; stealing packets of meat worth £101.70 from Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on October 7, 2022; stealing food worth £155 from Co-op, Ferring, on October 17, 2022; stealing packets of cheese worth £38 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on October 20, 2022; stealing various items of food and alcohol worth £164.75 from Co-op, Ferring, on November 20, 2022; stealing food and alcohol worth £152.40 from Co-op, Ferring, on December 2, 2022; stealing bottles of alcohol worth £193.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on December 10, 2022; stealing multiple bottles of alcohol worth £331 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on December 30, 2022; stealing multiple bottles of alcohol worth £236 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on January 2, 2022; stealing meat, Lego sets, gift sets and coffee jars worth approximately £102 from Tesco, Littlehampton, on January 3, 2023; no separate penalties.