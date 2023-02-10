Lucie Ellis, 41, of Bateson Way, Barnham, (address also listed as Hicks House, Hunston Road, Chichester, and Raphael Court, Bateson Way, Barnham): Given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing a bottle of wine, two lamb steaks and two beef joints worth £48.26 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on May 7, 2022. Given four 16-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing alcohol worth £52 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on May 21, 2022; stealing five 70cl bottles of Glenfiddich and one 1 litre bottle of Three Barrels worth £162 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on June 14, 2022; stealing several bottles of alcohol worth £259 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on June 16, 2022; and stealing four lamb loin joints and a rack of lamb worth £84.87 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on July 29, 2022. Given three two-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing a No.7 gift box worth £39.95 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on May 13, 2022; stealing one crate of beer worth £14 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on June 18, 2022; stealing alcohol worth £19 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on July 31, 2022; and stealing meat worth £43.85, with another, from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on August 20, 2022. She must pay a total of £439.58 compensation, £85 costs. She also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 3, 2022, no separate penalty.