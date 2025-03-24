The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from February 25 to March 20, 2025.

Annie Haven, 37, of Harold Way, Eastergate: Fined £40 and must pay £3.34 vehicle excise back duty after admitting keeping a vehicle which was unlicensed at Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis, on March 7, 2024, the previous licence having expired on January 31, 2024.

Rosie Hickland, 29, of Hampton Court, Bognor Regis: Fined £61 and must pay £24 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving while using a hand-held mobile phone in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on April 15, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sharon Swan, 57, of Templesheen Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £292 and must pay £110 costs, £117 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A24 Copsale on October 22, 2024. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Steven Bannister, 43, of White Rails, Bilsham Road, Yapton: Fined £323 and must pay £110 costs, £129 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance on the A259 Bridge Road, Climping, on December 3, 2024. No disqualification due to mitigating circumstances.

David Cottrell, 65, of Crossbush Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £166 and must pay £110 costs, £66 victim surcharge, after admitting driving in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on January 1, 2025, after driving licence was revoked on June 16, 2020, on account of disability. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also admitted speeding, driving over the 30mph limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on January 1, 2025, no separate penalty.

William Keen, 32, of Panorama View, Cinders Lane, Yapton: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on August 10, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jeniffer Hamper-Potts, 66, of Summerfield Road, West Wittering: Fined £120 and must pay £650 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Cakeham Road and Summerfield Road, West Wittering, on December 16, 2023. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Lisa Mulligan, 51, of Fletcher Place, North Mundham: Fined £220 and must pay £64.17 back duty, £150 costs, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence on August 17, 2024, the previous licence having expired on June 20, 2024.

Aaron Reader, 37, of Gilbert Road, Chichester: Fined £130 and must pay £85 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing methylamphetamine, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on June 8, 2024. Also admitted possessing GBL, a class B drug, in Littlehampton on June 8, 2024, no separate penalty.

Benjamin O'Hagan, 24, of Somerset Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £369 and must pay £85 costs, £148 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lavant Road, Chichester, on March 1, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Michael Cork, 58, of Honeysuckle Drive, Billingshurst: Fined £807 and must pay £85 costs, £323 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Marringdean Road, Billingshurst, on March 1, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 22 months.