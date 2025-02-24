The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from February 4 to 17, 2025.

Aaron Shelley, 25, of Summers House, Forest Road, Midhurst: Community order with 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring and rehabilitation activity requirements, and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work, after admitting drink-driving (108mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the B2146 East Ashling on May 19, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 38 months. Fined £120 after admitting driving while unfit through drink on the B2146 East Ashling on May 19, 2024, and fined £40 after admitting driving without a licence, as the entitlement period to drive the category of vehicle had expired.

George Sheehan, 26, of Monterey Gardens, Bognor Regis: Four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting possessing a knife with a 15cm fixed blade in Victoria Road, Bognor Regis, on November 15, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and Serious Violence Reduction Order made for six months.

Robert Cox, 38, of Lower Bognor Road, Chichester: Four six-month concurrent prison sentences, suspended for two years, with electronic monitoring until June 9, 2025, and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of handling stolen goods, a wallet and other items worth £1,100 in Bayford Road, Littlehampton, on October 10, 2024, and bank cards in Ketch Road, Littlehampton, on November 8, 2024; and two charges of fraud by false representation, using bank cards intending to gain money, in Littlehampton on October 10 and November 9, 2024. Eight three-month concurrent prison sentences, suspended for two years, after admitting eight charges of vehicle interference with intention of theft in Highdown Drive, Littlehampton, on November 10, 2024. Must pay a total of £1,439.10 compensation. Also admitted two charges of theft from a shop, stealing alcohol worth £100 from Morrisons, Littlehampton, on November 16, 2024, and alcohol and chocolate worth £104.55 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on November 19, 2024; and criminal damage to alcohol bottles worth £784 at Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on November 19, 2024, no separate penalties.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Charles Aristide, 38, of Hawkins Close, Rose Green: Community order with six-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on November 24, 2024. Fined £120 after admitting using a vehicle without insurance in Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton, on November 24, 2024, and fined £40 after admitting driving without a licence. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Tiffany Bates, 27, of Budgenor Lodge, Dodsley Lane, Easebourne: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of common assault of an emergency worker, a police officer, at Budgenor Lodge, Dodsley Lane, Easebourne, on December 3, 2024, and at Worthing Custody Centre on December 4, 2024. Must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge. Also admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, on December 4, 2024, no separate penalty.

Jason Santon, 36, of Mead Way, Midhurst: Fined £120 and must pay £110 costs after admitting failing to identify a driver when required in Lewes on August 23, 2024. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Charles Ingham, 46, of Batts Lane, Pulborough: Fined £80 and must pay £110 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over 70mph on a dual carriageway on the A27 Hangleton on September 10, 2024. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Jason Quinnell, 48, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £50 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 22, 2024, by failing to attend planned office appointments on October 25 and 30, 2024.

Curtis Miller, 60, of Fraser Close, Selsey: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work and must pay £200 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Selsey on June 10, 2024. Must pay £100 compensation after admitting criminal damage to a pair of glasses worth £180 in Selsey on June 10, 2024.

Sharon Thompson, 56, of Aldwick Avenue, Adwick: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Worthing Custody Centre on December 14, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months. Also admitted failing to co-operate with a preliminary test, a breath test, in Lower Bognor Road, Aldwick, on December 13, 2024, no separate penalty.

Scott Mitchell, 34, of Common View, Stedham: 24-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting sending by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message / matter, namely shouting threats to harm and abuse during a telephone call in Pulborough on May 8, 2023.