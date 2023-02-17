​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from February 5 to 15, 2023

Rachel Adams, 48, of Hastings Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £250 after being found guilty of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit in Queensway, Bognor Regis, on August 25, 2022. Must pay £620 costs, £100 victim surcahrge, and the driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Thomas Stapleton, 19, of Silverlock Close, Chichester: Fined £161 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after admitting drug-driving (2.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Fishbourne Road West, Chichester, on February 18, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

David Bradley, 58, of Middleton Close, Bracklesham Bay: Given a restraining order and must pay £90 compensation after admitting causing £90 damage to a doorbell camera in Middleton Close, Bracklesham Bay, on February 12, 2023.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Peter Hammacott, 42, of Sopers Cottages, Codmore Hill: Given a community order and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving, driving a white Carbodies taxi that collided with a motorcycle, causing the rider to sustain a serious injury, namely a broken right wrist, in Horsham on July 23, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ruth Larter, 56, of Sturgess Road, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting breaching a non-molestation order made by Brighton Family Court on April 14, 2015, by attending a prohibited address in Burgess Hill on multiple occasions on September 11, 2022. Also given a restraining order and must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Matthew Maule, 37, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and rehabilitation activity requirement, after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a PCSO, on the promenade in Worthing on April 28, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Christopher Muggeridge, 31, of Arun Road, Billingshurst: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on July 22, 2022, by being absent from his place of curfew, moving from the specified address without first receiving a variation from the court and interfering with electronic monitoring by the movement of the home monitoring unit and power loss on August 7, 2022. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £1,666 fine for drug-driving (20ug/l cocaine) in Arun Road, Billingshurst, on August 29, 2021.