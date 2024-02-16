HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from February 9 to 13, 2024
Sacha Dixey, 47, of Mayfield Close, Bognor Regis: Jailed for 26 weeks for stealing various items worth £1,442.40 from Wickes, Folkestone, on March 1, 2023. Jailed for 26 weeks to run concurrently for stealing a Hover and four Tefal air fryers worth £645 from B&M, Tonbridge, on January 21, 2023. Jailed for 26 weeks to run concurrently for stealing various boxes of Lego worth £200 from Polhill Garden Centre, Sevenoaks, on February 13, 2023. Jailed for ten weeks to run concurrently after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Gunwharf Quays car park, Portsmouth, on November 22, 2022. Jailed for eight weeks to run concurrently after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Canterbury on March 1, 2023. Jailed for two weeks to run concurrently after admitting driving while disqualified in Hook Lane, Pagham, on July 28, 2023. Disqualified from driving for four years. Also admitted two charges of driving without insurance, in Folkestone on March 1, 2023, and in Pagham on July 28, 2023, no separate penalties.
Aiden Graves, 25, of St Flora's Road, Littlehampton: Given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drug-driving (91ug/l cocaine) in Ford Lane, Ford, on May 26, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties. Fined £20 after admitting failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to report for planned office visits on December 27, 2023, and January 3, 10 and 31, 2024. Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 31, 2023, by failing to attend planned office visits on December 27, 2023, and January 3, 10 and 31, 2024. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement for drug-driving (37ug/l cocaine) on the A259 Bognor Road, Chichester, on May 2, 2023; and an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for drug-driving (not less than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A259 Bognor Road, Chichester, on May 2, 2023.
Graham Minto, 50, of The Drive, Chichester: Community order with 100-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 70 hours' unpaid work, after admitting drink-driving (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath in Lavant Road, Chichester, on September 29, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 42 months. Also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.
Samantha Agate, 50, of Sunnymead Close, Middleton: Given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 70 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (126mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shrubbs Drive, Bognor Regis, on November 1, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.
Luke Bennett, 35, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £400 and must pay £160 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Marine Parade, Brighton, on March 18, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with four points.
Glenn Hurst, 37, of Parklands Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £115 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without the correct licence in Berghestede Road, Bognor Regis, on June 7, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.