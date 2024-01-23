Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ross Jenkins, 32, of St James Road, Chichester: Community order and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting sending a phone call message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on April 23, 2023; sending network messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on April 23, 2023; and harassment without violence, making numerous unwanted calls and messages of a malicious nature in Chichester between January 3 and April 24, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was also given a restraining order.

Paul Dickenson, 32, of Douglas Martin Road, Chichester: Jailed for seven days after admitting failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by breaching post sentence supervision requirements to be of good behaviour.

Ethan Carpenter, of Herington Road, Arundel: Fined £440 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, under the single justice procedure for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Scott Farrer, 30, of Wheat Gardens, Yapton: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, under the single justice procedure for exceeding the 50mph speed limit in contravention of a local traffic order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Scott Belsom, 48, of Locks Farm Lane, West Broyle, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, under the single justice procedure for driving on a road while not wearing a seat belt.

Simon Plenderleith Price, 40, of Uphill Way, Hunston: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, under the single justice procedure for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Stuart Raven, 34, of Pinewood Way, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Josh Collins, 37, of Charlton Road, Singleton: Fined £200 and must pay £80 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the 70mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Mustafa Arifov, 35, of Grove Farm Cottages, Colworth: Fined £220 and must pay £65.84 back duty, £85 costs, under the single justice procedure for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Daniel Bagshaw, 44, of Arnold Way, Bosham: Fined £466 and must pay £186 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

David Park, 76, of Rusbridge Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £69 and must pay £28 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Natalija Sadauskiene, of North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £60 back duty, £85 costs, under the single justice procedure for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Raimondas Rutsitis, 52, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, under the single justice procedure for using a vehicle without insurance. Driving licence endorsed with six points. No separate penalty for driving without a licence.