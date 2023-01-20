The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 4 to 11, 2023.

Leonid Ivasiuc, 38, of Alexandra Terrace, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £166 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 18, 2022, by failing to attend unpaid work on October 29, 2022, and November 20, 2022. The order will continue.

Brett Morgan, 33, of St George's Walk, Eastergate: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on June 20, 2022, by failing to attend unpaid work on October 31, 2022, and an office appointment on November 9, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional 15 days' unpaid work, making a total of 145 hours.

Jamie Clarke, 30, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Must pay £60 costs, after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on July 28, 2022, by failing to attend a Change Grow Live appointment on October 27, 2022, and an office appointment on November 3, 2022. The order was varied to include a drug rehabilitation requirement to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for three months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

James Rogers, 43, of Baxendale Road, Chichester: Fined £150 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 1, 2021, by failing to attend probation office appointments on August 17, August 30 and September 7, 2022, and a telephone appointment on September 12, 2022. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement for failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required by Sussex Police at Worthing Custody Centre on August 28, 2020.

Amy Etherington, 32, of Charles Avenue, Chichester: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on June 28, 2022, by failing to attend office appointments on November 16 and 22, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional three days' rehabilitation activity requirement.

Arran Cole, 32, of Southdown Close, Chichester: Admitted breaching a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 26, 2022, by failing to comply with probation office appointments on October 5 and 18, 2022. He was dealt with for the original offences. The six-month suspended prison sentence for assaulting an emergency worker, a nurse, by beating in Chichester on September 10, 2021, was implemented. The two six-month suspended prison sentences for having a Stanley lock knife in Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on August 14, 2021, without good reason, and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Chichester on July 22, 2022, were implemented to run concurrently.

Harvey Eastley, 21, of Hannah Square, Chichester: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 4, 2021, by failing to attend unpaid work on September 24, October 1 and October 8, 2022. The period for completion of unpaid work was extended by 12 months to October 5, 2024, and the order was varied to include an additional five days' rehabilitation activity requirement.

Michael Halls, 66, of Station Road, Amberley: Fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Belle Hill, Bexhill, on May 29, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

George Lehane, 28, of Hastings Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving while not wearing an adult belt on the A259 Climping on May 30, 2022.

Maire Buckley, 83, of Wallfield, Bognor Regis: Fined £25 and must pay £10 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on June 16, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

John Oldfield, 36, of Greatpin Croft, Fittleworth: Given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Portsmouth on September 14, 2022.

