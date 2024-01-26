HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from January 17 to 23, 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Philip Plain, 46, of Mansfield Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £130 and must pay £55 victim surcharge, £55 back duty, after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, on February 1, 2023.
Robert Ryan, 65, of The Hornet, Chichester: Community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another in Chichester on August 1, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.
Liam Walsh, 24, of Hunston Road, Chichester: Fined £60 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on December 12, 2023, by failing to attend office appointments on December 29, 2023, and January 4, 2024, and failing to maintain contact since December 29, 2023.
Joseph Cameron, 34, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Building Better Relationships programme and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, by sending electronic messages on May 19, 2023.
Asa Flynn, 18, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester: Given a 22-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing a Stanley knife without good reason at Chichester Bus Station on October 16, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and a Serious Violence Reduction Order was made for 18 months. Must pay £50 compensation after admitting assault by beating at Three Bridges Railway Station on March 30, 2023. Must pay £24.99 compensation after admitting entering Waitrose, Chichester, as a trespasser and stealing Champagne worth £24.99 on December 4, 2023.
Julian Challis, 40, of St Joseph's Road, Hunston: Fined £60 and must pay £85 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing 6.7g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Chichester on July 23, 2022. Fined £40 after admitting possessing seven tablets of diazepam, a class C drug, in Chichester on July 23, 2022.
Zoe Cane, 43, c/o Winterbourne Road, Chichester: 12-month conditional discharge after admitting stealing lager worth £9.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on October 27, 2023.
Jake Steer, 19, of Shotford, Selsey Road, Sidlesham: Fined £250 after admitting drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Portfield Way, Chichester. Must pay £85 costs, £100 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Christopher Markandoo, 45, of Pier Road, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Barnham Road, Eastergate, on December 7, 2023. Fined £40 after admitting being drunk and disorderly at Barnham Railway Station on December 7, 2023.