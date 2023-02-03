​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 23 to February 1, 2023.

Arron Horne, 44, of Little London, Chichester: Given a 26-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing five Category B indecent photographs of a child between June 29, 2020, and August 9, 2021. Given a 26-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting possessing indecent photographs of a child, 85 Category C still images and 1 Category C moving image, between June 29, 2020, and August 9, 2021. Given a 26-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting possessing a prohibited image of a child between June 29, 2020, and August 9, 2021. Given a 26-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting attempting to record an image beneath the clothing of another person for sexual gratification without consent in Portsmouth on August 3, 2021. A sexual harm prevention order was made for seven years and he must pay £154 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Harry Green, 20, of Westward Close, Bosham: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 19, 2022, by failing to attend appointments on July 13, July 14 and August 25, 2022, and failing to comply with his curfew on May 31 and August 12, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional 60 hours' unpaid work.

Stephanie Young, 35, of Oakhurst Road, Billingshurst: Fined £100 and must pay £80 victim surcharge, £55 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on June 21, 2022. Fined £100 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham, on July 12, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with a total of nine points. She also admitted driving with an expired substantive licence, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Katrina Perry, 19, of Oak Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure using an e-scooter without insurance in Merrion Avenue, Bognor Regis, on May 4, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Oliver Gibson, 23, of Westlands Road, Hunston: Fined £103 after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Priory Road, Chichester, on March 4, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Ivan Mizzi, 19, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting stalking causing serious alarm or distress by repeatedly making contact using various social media accounts in Chichester between May 7 and July 20, 2021. Given a restraining order and must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge.