The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 27 to February 5, 2025.

Kieran Findlay, 30, of Garden Crescent, Barnham: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 9, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on November27 and December 11, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional ten days' unpaid work.

Daniel Robinson, 33, of Hilary House, Park Road, Bognor Regis: Admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November27, 2023, by failing to attend drug rehabilitation appointments on October 14 and December 16, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional five days' rehabilitation activity requirement.

Trinity Spires, 18, of Harfield Court, Bognor Regis: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 8, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 6 and 17, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional seven days' unpaid work.

Geraldine Croucher, 71, of The Wharf, Midhurst: Fined £60 and must pay £110 costs, £24 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit on a restricted road, the A285 Station Road, Petworth, on November 22, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points. No separate penalty for driving after the licence was revoked on account of disability on November 13, 2023.

Gavin Wilkes, 41, of Buttercup Meadow, Newells Lane, West Ashling: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £180 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting burglary with intent to steal, entering Tesco, Waterloo Road, Poole as a trespasser on March 31, 2024.

David Crosthwaite, 54, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on May 30, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on October 30, November 5 and 6, 2024. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £70 fine for drink-driving (91mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in High Street, Bognor Regis, on May 9, 2024.

Harvey Eastley, 23, c/o Hannah Square, Chichester: Eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, racially aggravated, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Bognor Regis on January 31, 2025. Eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £75 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Bognor Regis on January 31, 2025. Two eight-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, after admitting driving while disqualified in Mill Road, Worthing, on June 2, 2024; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Bognor Regis on January 31, 2025. No separate penalty for driving without insurance and driving a vehicle without a valid test certificate in Mill Road, Worthing, on June 2, 2024.

Sarunas Gerve, 35, of Barnfield Drive, Chichester: Community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work, after admiting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on February 2, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.