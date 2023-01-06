Lorin Ichim, 34, of Madeira Parade, Madeira Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £1,000 and must pay £100 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Warren Road, Worthing, on May 16, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.
Adam Gower, 36, of Broyle Road, Chichester: Fined £384 after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Old Broyle Road, Chichester, on December 5, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Harry Yeo, 24, of Highfield Lane, Oving: Fined £370 after admitting drink-driving (86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Arundel Road, Fontwell, on December 10, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £148 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.
Ben Quigley, 23, of Pulborough Road, Storrington: Given a community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (90mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Tangmere on December 11, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.
Vaughan Chitty, 33, of Northway Road, Littlehampton: Fined £346 after admitting drug-driving (371ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Yapton Road, Barnham, on August 6, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £138 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted possessing one spliff and a small quantity of cannabis, a class B drug, in Yapton Road, Barnham, on August 6, 2022, no separate penalty.