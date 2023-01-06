The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Horsham and Crawley from January 3 to 4, 2023.

Lorin Ichim, 34, of Madeira Parade, Madeira Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £1,000 and must pay £100 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Warren Road, Worthing, on May 16, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Adam Gower, 36, of Broyle Road, Chichester: Fined £384 after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Old Broyle Road, Chichester, on December 5, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Harry Yeo, 24, of Highfield Lane, Oving: Fined £370 after admitting drink-driving (86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Arundel Road, Fontwell, on December 10, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £148 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Ben Quigley, 23, of Pulborough Road, Storrington: Given a community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (90mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Tangmere on December 11, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.