The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 4 to 11, 2023.

Thomas Jefkins, 28, of Caernarvon Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements on July 6, 2022.

Stephen Cave, 29, of Roman Way, Billingshurst: Given an four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge, after admitting having a knife in a public place in Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, on February 28, 2022, without good reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Lamport, 32, of Spinney North, Pulborough: Given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement after admitting drink-driving (41mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Rectory Close, Pulborough, on August 19, 2022. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting driving while disqualified and fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance. He must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcahrge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honeysuckle Weeks, 43, of Byworth: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (78mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Maltravers Street, Arundel, on November 28, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Tayo Harvey, 18, of Clifton Road, Littlehampton: Given a community order and must carry out 250 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Bognor Regis on August 14, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tayo Harvey, 18, of Monterey Gardens, Bognor Regis: Given a community order and must carry out 250 hours' unpaid work after admitting having a folding pocket knife in a public place at Glamis Court, Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, without good reason on February 4, 2022. He also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on January 27, 2022, no separate penalty.

Ryan Irwin, 25, of Bassett Road, Bognor Regis: Given a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and six-month non-residential drug rehabilitation requirement after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Queensway, Bogor Regis, on December 22, 2022. He was given a two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting having a knife in a public place in Queensway, Bogor Regis, without good reason on December 22, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge. He also admitted stealing a bottle of FCUK fragrance worth £9.99 from Savers, Bognor Regis, on December 22, 2022, no separate penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jomante Banyte, 32, of Regis Court, High Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £115 and must pay £85 costs, £46 victim surcharge, after admitting being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle on a highway, in London Road, Bognor Regis, on October 20, 2022. He also admitted using a pedal cycle that was not fitted with a front and rear lamp, no separate penalty.

Nigel Pearce, 56, of Stanley Court, Montgomery Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £350 and must pay £85 costs, £140 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Stanley Court, Montgomery Drive, Bognor Regis, on December 13, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kym Debelle, 29, of Hearn Close, Tangmere: Given a community order and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on December 17, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.