The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 7 to 14, 2025.

Rafal Bala, 38, of Arun Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £92 and must pay £110 costs, £37 victim surcharge, after admitting using a hand-held mobile phone while driving on the A29 Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on July 22, 2024. Disqualified from driving for six months, notional penalty points six.

Joshua Bates, 26, of Stocker Road, Bognor Regis: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing three small bags of cocaine in Bognor Regis on August 30, 2024.

Mandi Croshaw, 48, of Pembroke Way, Aldwick: Fined £450 and must pay £85 costs, £180 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Highcroft Crescent, Bognor Regis, on September 5, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Tugce Kaptan, 42, of Lakeland Avenue, Bersted: Fined £400 and must pay £85 costs, £160 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in New Park Road, Chichester, on December 21, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Robert Shirley, 38, of Rectory Close, Pulborough: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay a total of £300 compensation after admitting three charges of assaulting an emergency worker by beating, two police officers and a private paramedic, in Pulborough on July 15, 2024.

Ashley Taylor, 30, of Albert Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Albert Road, Bognor Regis, on November 16, 2024. Also admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place in Albert Road, Bognor Regis, on November 16, 2024, and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on December 3, 2024, no separate penalties.

Ruben Simoes, 35, of Clearwater, Ratham Lane, Chichester: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (3ug/l Delta-9-THC) and driving while disqualified in Appledram Lane South, Fishbourne, on January 13, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted driving without insurance and using a vehicle without a valid test certificate, no separate penalties.

Marcin Ficek, 46, of Belmont Lodge, Belmont Street, Bognor Reigs: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in High Street, Bognor Regis, on January 11, 2025; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in High Street, Bognor Regis, on January 11, 2025. Must pay a total of £150 compensation.

Harry Wells, 29, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road, East, Chichester: Fined £60 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Norwich Magistrates' Court on July 11, 2023, by failing to attend appointments on March 19 and October 15, 2024.

Tyler Empson, 20, of Glamis Court, Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work for theft from a shop, stealing an iPhone 14 Pro Max worth £949 from Fone Mart, Bognor Regis, on June 7, 2024; and theft by employee, stealing items worth £2,039.90, including clothing, a PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switches, from Sports Direct, Bognor Regis, on June 6, 2024. Must pay £114 victim surcharge.

Marek Liber, 54, of Glenlogie, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on March 1, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on March 19 and April 2, 2023. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with 100-hour unpaid work requirement for failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, on September 4, 2022.