The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Horsham and Crawley from January 8 to 29, 2025.

Kirsty Jeffryes, 35, of Sinclair Drive, Codmore Hill, Pulborough: Fined £500 and must pay £100 compensation, £200 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Slinfold on February 24, 2024.

Brian Packebush, 80, of St Hildas Close, Selsey: Fined £138 and must pay £110 costs, £55 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A23 Pease Pottage junction 11 southbound on the slip on April 13, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Luke Robbins, 40, of Sturges Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £110 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit in Worthing Road, East Preston, near to the junction with The Street on July 3, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Patricia Zyromski, 37, of The Kestrels, Thorney Drive, Selsey: 18-month conditional discharge and must pay £650 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of stalking without fear / alarm / distress, by visiting the workplace, sending emails about the victim and sending her messages on Facebook between January 24 and March 31, 2023. A restraining order was made.

Rachel Stacey, 34, of Langrune Close, Fishbourne: 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stalking involving fear of violence, turning up unannounced and damaging belongings on at least two occasions between October 27 and November 27, 2024. Four 26-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £100 compensation after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Lennox Road, Chichester, on November 27, 2024; assault by beating in Lennox Road, Chichester, on October 27, 2024; and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Douglas Martin Road, Chichester, on November 27, 2024. Two eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting two charges of criminal damage in Lennox Road, Chichester, on November 27, 2024. Admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 25, 2024, by failing to engage with probation appointments on October 21, November 8 and 13, 2024. Order revoked and dealt with for original offence, receiving two ten-week concurrent prison sentence for two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Chichester on June 1, 2023, and at Worthing Custody Centre on June 2, 2023.