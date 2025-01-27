Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 9 to 23, 2025.

Tia Browne, 29, c/o Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 4, 2024, by failing to comply with office appointments on November 25 and December 11, 2024. The order was varied by removing the alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and adding eight days' rehabilitation activity requirement.

Ambrish Thakrar, 59, of Hollyview Close, Loxwood: Six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, on September 12, 2023. Must pay £500 compensation, £85 costs.

Shane Seeley, 43, c/o Climping Park, Bognor Road, Climping: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after being found guilty of possessing a kitchen knife in a public place in Greystoke Road, Ferring, without good reason on June 11, 2023. Must pay £650 costs.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Ryan Sevier, 34, of The Croft, Cocking: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage to clothing and electricals in Southbourne on October 28, 2023.

Lisra Waldrobe, 41, c/o St Joseph's Road, Hunston: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting handling stolen goods, five coats worth £495 from Marks and Spencer, Windsor, on October 30, 2023; and failing to surrender to custody at Slough Magistrates' Court on December 10, 2024.

Ellie Washington-Gunn, 29, of Poplar Walk, Kirdford: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Brighton on May 22, 2022.

Samuel Lucas, 27, of High Street, Billingshurst: Eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing a knife in High Street, Billingshurst, without good reason on May 5, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge.

Gary Crook, 62, of Thistle House, Thistle Copse, Felpham: Fined £150 and must pay £60 victim surcharge after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating at Worthing Custody Centre on January 14, 2025.

Jamie Ellis, 43, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 7, 2024, by calling and sending messages between October 7 and November 3, 2024. Fined £120 after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, by attending the home address on November 7, 2024.

Jordan Johnston, 42, of Pryors Green, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, must carry out 275 hours' unpaid work, and must pay £85 costs after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 25, 2023, by remaining at a property and making contact on December 16, 2023. Admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 25, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 26, December 3 and 5, 2023. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 4, 2023, by way of the new community order.

Daniel Mailey, 31, of Connors Caravan Park, Scant Road East, Hambrook: Must pay £85 costs after breaching a community order made by Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on October 12, 2021, by failing to attend an office appointment on January 18, 2023, and unpaid work on January 28, 2023. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £550 fine for destroying a window to the value of £500 in West Drayton on August 28, 2021.

Heather Alderton, 58, of Kingsmead, Felpham: Fined £220 and must pay £58.65 back duty, £150 costs, after being found guilty of failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded on October 17, 2024, following failed payment.

Joshua Latimer, 35, of Sherwater Drive, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting theft of a pedal cycle in Station Road, Bognor Regis, on October 23, 2024; and vehicle interference, with the intention of theft, in Hatherleigh Gardens, Bognor Regis, on October 23, 2024. Must pay £650 compensation, £85 costs. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 8, 2024, no separate penalty.

Eden Kane, 54, of Southover Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing 1.9g of cannabis in Great Yarmouth on March 15, 2023.

Lucie Ellis, 43, c/o The Hamlet, Labernum Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend drug testing appointments on October 7, 14 and 21, 2024.

Tina Johnson, 58, of Charles Avenue, Chichester: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Charles Avenue, Chichester, on January 3, 2025.

Sam Bullen, 27, of Essex Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £70 compensation after admitting criminal damage to a car tyre in Rustington on August 6, 2024.

Louisa Young, 54, of Climping Park, Bognor Road, Climping: Fined £365 and must pay £85 costs, £146 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Climping Park on September 22, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Ion Mereacre, 44, of Woods Way, Selsey: Fined £600 and must pay £85 costs, £240 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (73mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Selsey Road, Sidlesham, on December 31, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Kai McCabe, 25, of Arun Road, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in The Wheatsheaf, Bognor Regis, on December 31, 2024; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, on December 31, 2024. Must pay £250 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge. Also admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, on December 31, 2024, no separate penalty.

Adam Threlfall, 41, of Up Marden Cottages, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting four charges of possession of a controlled drug, MDMA, a class A drug, ketamine and cannabis and cannabis resin, class B drugs, and diazepam, a class C drug, in Stoughton on January 21, 2025; and three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, two in Stoughton and one at hospital in Chichester, on January 21, 2025. Must pay a total of £150 compensation.

Arran Cole, 34, of Southdown Close, Chichester: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £20 compensation after admitting criminal damage to the handle of a bin in Waitrose, Chichester, on November 12, 2024; theft from a shop, stealing crisps and toastie from Costa Coffee at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, on December 7, 2024; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 7, 2025.