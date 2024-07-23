Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from July 7 to 18, 2024.

Daniel Ranjbar, 38, of Lingfield Way, Selsey: Fined £154 and must pay £90 costs, £62 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Andrew Standen, 57, of Pagham Road, Chichester: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge for exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Claire Ballantyne, 47, of Hangar Drive, Tangmere: Fined £40 and must pay £120 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Stefan Atanasov, 31, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Piotr Sujkowski, of Hazel Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £106.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Laurynas Davjatas, 25, of Oak Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £110 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jamie Decourcy, 41, of Tupper Gardens, Felpham: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Gibbens, of Douglas Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £167 and must pay £26.67 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jordan Wells, 20, of Glamis Court, Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Samantha Neal, 28, of Lake Lane, Barnham: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Adrain Purghel, 36, of Greenwood Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £83 and must pay £90 costs, £33 victim surcharge, after admitting driving on a road while not wearing a seat belt.

Martin Antony, 46, of Pryors Lane, Bognor Regis: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £120 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.

Avdi Rama, 25, of Essex Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with eight points. No separate penalty for driving other than in accordance with a licence.

Joseph Mansfield, 28, of Lake Lane, Barnham: Fined £254 and must pay £90 costs, £102 victim surcharge, for exceeding the 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Michael Oaker, 41, of Navigation Drive, Yapton: Fined £231 and must pay £90 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Nigel Scutt, 60, of South Grove, Petworth: Fined £385 and must pay £90 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding the 30mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Farshad Ahmadian, 62, of Langdale Avenue, Chichester: Fined £89 and must pay £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on October 14, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Denise Monteith, 61, of Garland Close, Chichester: Fined £123 and must pay £90 costs, £49 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Sam Pauc, 48, of Aylwin Place, North Mundham: Fined £40 after admitting exceeding the 30mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Tony Winter, 59, of Chichester Road, Bersted: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting driving on a road while not wearing a seat belt.

Mark Cleghorn, 42, of North Road, Bosham: Fined £308 and must pay £90 costs, £123 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving record endorsed with four points.

David Holness, 48, of Lime Avenue, Westergate: Fined £120 and must pay £90 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Josephine Smith, of Newells Lane, West Ashling: Fined £220 and must pay £112.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Edek de Amorim, 45, of Chestnut Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £700 and must pay £90 costs, £280 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. No separate penalty for using a vehicle without a valid test certificate.

Tom Saunders, 37, of Victoria Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Toni Angelov, 28, of Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £100 and must pay £90 costs after admitting driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Erkan Renda, 37, of Arun Business Park, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £142.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ryan Burton, 24, of Station Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rosen Todorov, 38, of Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £167 and must pay £90 costs, £67 victim surcharge, after admitting leaving a vehicle on a road when not attended by person licensed to drive it and the engine not stopped / parking brake set.

Tomasz Drozdz, 31, of Parklands Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £449 and must pay £160 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.