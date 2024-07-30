Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from July 19 to 29, 2024.

Charlotte Richter, 32, of Linden Court, Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 15, 2024; and possessing ketamine, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on March 15, 2024. Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on March 15, 2024.

Harry Court, 32, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £60 costs, after admitting breaching supervision requirements imposed following release from prison by failing to comply with PSS condition to keep in touch with the supervisor and attend office appointments on January 12 and 19, 2023.

Michael Wright, 35, of Essex Road, Bognor Regis, and Ambleside Avenue, Brighton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting three charges of assault by beating at Warners Farm Touring Caravan Park, Selsey, on November 25, 2023. Fined £50 after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on May 20, 2024. Must pay a total of £600 compensation, £114 victim surcharge.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Karren Humphries, 30, of Shelby Drive, Westhampnett: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £114 victim surcharge, £100 compensation, after admitting three charges of assault by beating in Selsey on November 25, 2023.

Cornellia Horl, 70, of Tramway Close, Hunston: Fined £153 and must pay £250 compensation, £61 victim surcharge, after admitting being the owner of a Tibetan mastiff called Fluffy which was dangerously out of control and caused injury to another person in Tramway Close, Hunston, on March 21, 2024. A Contingent Destruction Order was made on the grounds of proper control.

Daniel Middleton, 31, of The Sycamores, Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting breaching a non-molestation order made by Hastings Family Court on February 9, 2024, by sending messages on AppClose between February 16 and April 5, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

