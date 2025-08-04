The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from July 22 to 28, 2025.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aurelijus Butkus, 23, of High Street, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on May 23, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Luke Robbins, 40, of Sturges Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing methylamphetamine, a class A drug, in Charles Avenue, Chichester, on November 20, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Budd, 49, of Douglas Close, Ford: Community order and must carry out 250 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (55ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Amberley Road, Storrington, on February 10, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 30 months. Also admitted driving over the 30mph speed limit in Amberley Road, Storrington, on February 10, 2025, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Lisa Rogers, 55, of Bracklesham Close, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £345 and must pay £85 costs, £138 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Chichester on March 21, 2025. Also admitted wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bracklesham Bay on March 21, 2025, no separate penalty.

Abigail Massie, 29, of Crossbush Lane, Crossbush: Community order and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (319mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A27 Arundel on March 22, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 32 months.

Darren Liddle, 24, of Moraunt Drive, Middleton-on-Sea: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting two charges of assault by beating at a neighbour's property in Moraunt Drive, Middleton-on-Sea, on July 22, 2024. Fined £80 and must pay £114 victim surcharge after admitting criminal damage to the value of £876.99 to the front door of a neighbour in Moraunt Drive, Middleton-on-Sea, on July 22, 2024. Also given a two-year restraining order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Liddle, 53, of Moraunt Drive, Middleton-on-Sea: Fined £200 and must pay £80 victim surcharge after admitting assault by beating at a neighbour's property in Moraunt Drive, Middleton-on-Sea, on July 22, 2024. Fined £100 and must pay £325 costs after being found guilty of assault by beating at a neighbour's property in Moraunt Drive, Middleton-on-Sea, on July 22, 2024. Also given a two-year restraining order.

Harvey Liddle, 59, of Moraunt Drive, Middleton-on-Sea: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £120 and must pay £325 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of assault by beating at a neighbour's property in Moraunt Drive, Middleton-on-Sea, on July 22, 2024. Also given a two-year restraining order.

Greg Johnson, 41,of Presley Way, Bognor Regis: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing a knife in a public place in Gosden Road, Littlehampton, without good reason on June 22, 2022.

Jake Braine, 30, of Belmont Street, Bognor Regis: Must pay £40 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on February 25, 2025, by failing to attend office induction appointments on March 3, 12 and 19, 2025. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £40 fine and a new community order with rehabilitation activity requirement for drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on May 21, 2024.