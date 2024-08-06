HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from July 25 to 30, 2024
Jack Jones, 28, of Sherborne Road, Chichester: Jailed for 28 days for each of seven thefts, to run concurrently, after admitting stealing two bottles of alcohol worth £150 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on February 23, 2024; stealing a North Face jacket and a Rab jacket worth £490 from Cotswold Outdoor, Chichester, on February 29, 2024; stealing goods worth £220 from Flannels, Chichester, on April 19, 2024; stealing beauty products and three bottles of alcohol worth £175 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 21, 2024; stealing ten bottles of alcohol worth £252 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 23, 2024; stealing six bottles of alcohol worth £150 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 26, 2024; and stealing five bottles of alcohol worth £127 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 27, 2024. Jailed for 28 days to run concurrently and must pay £100 compensation after admitting common assault in Chichester on February 23, 2024.
Renee Taylor, 42, of Ellis Close, Arundel: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Karen Cooper, of Canal Place, Chichester: Fined £60 and must pay £120 costs, £24 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.
Lynsey Silvester, 37, of Lloyd Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.
Jake Houlding, 22, of Church Way, Singleton: Fined £173 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Demand and Supply Limited, of The Limes, Runcton: Fined £440 and must pay £160 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Laryssa Barros-Camara, 29, Harvester Close, Chichester: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Harry Devine, 35, of Crooked Mead Farm, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £352 victim surcharge, for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £660 for using a vehicle without third party insurance. Disqualified from driving for six months.
Yusein Zyulfov, 34, of Bramley Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £8.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Gabriel Nadolny, 21, of Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Alex Williams, 25, of North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Ruth Hubbard, 44, of Tamarisk Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £60 and must pay £120 costs, £24 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.
Charlotte Evans, 36, of Ashbee Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £60 and must pay £120 costs, £24 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.
Freddie Strudwick, 19, of Rodney Crescent, Ford: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton on March 17, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Harvey Reid, 20, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Admitted breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on January 13, 2024, by failing to attend CGL on June 28, 2024, and failing to be present for a home visit on July 18, 2024, no separate penalty. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with rehabilitation activity requirement for entering Iceland supermarket in Chichester on January 12, 2024, as a trespasser with intent to steal. Also admitted breaching supervision requirements following release from detention by failing to attend CGL on June 28, 2024, and failing to be present for a home visit on July 18, 2024, no separate penalty.