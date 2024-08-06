Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from July 25 to 30, 2024.

Jack Jones, 28, of Sherborne Road, Chichester: Jailed for 28 days for each of seven thefts, to run concurrently, after admitting stealing two bottles of alcohol worth £150 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on February 23, 2024; stealing a North Face jacket and a Rab jacket worth £490 from Cotswold Outdoor, Chichester, on February 29, 2024; stealing goods worth £220 from Flannels, Chichester, on April 19, 2024; stealing beauty products and three bottles of alcohol worth £175 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 21, 2024; stealing ten bottles of alcohol worth £252 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 23, 2024; stealing six bottles of alcohol worth £150 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 26, 2024; and stealing five bottles of alcohol worth £127 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 27, 2024. Jailed for 28 days to run concurrently and must pay £100 compensation after admitting common assault in Chichester on February 23, 2024.

Renee Taylor, 42, of Ellis Close, Arundel: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Karen Cooper, of Canal Place, Chichester: Fined £60 and must pay £120 costs, £24 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Lynsey Silvester, 37, of Lloyd Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Jake Houlding, 22, of Church Way, Singleton: Fined £173 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Demand and Supply Limited, of The Limes, Runcton: Fined £440 and must pay £160 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Laryssa Barros-Camara, 29, Harvester Close, Chichester: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Harry Devine, 35, of Crooked Mead Farm, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £352 victim surcharge, for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £660 for using a vehicle without third party insurance. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Yusein Zyulfov, 34, of Bramley Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £8.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Gabriel Nadolny, 21, of Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Alex Williams, 25, of North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ruth Hubbard, 44, of Tamarisk Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £60 and must pay £120 costs, £24 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Charlotte Evans, 36, of Ashbee Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £60 and must pay £120 costs, £24 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Freddie Strudwick, 19, of Rodney Crescent, Ford: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton on March 17, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Harvey Reid, 20, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Admitted breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on January 13, 2024, by failing to attend CGL on June 28, 2024, and failing to be present for a home visit on July 18, 2024, no separate penalty. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with rehabilitation activity requirement for entering Iceland supermarket in Chichester on January 12, 2024, as a trespasser with intent to steal. Also admitted breaching supervision requirements following release from detention by failing to attend CGL on June 28, 2024, and failing to be present for a home visit on July 18, 2024, no separate penalty.