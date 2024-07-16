Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from July 4 to 15, 2024.

Finn Eady, 23, of Kings Way, Selsey: Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 19, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on April 27 and May 11, 2024.

Gordon Lovatt, 40, of Seal Bay Resort, Selsey: Admitted breaching a community order made by West Hampshire Magistrates' Court on July 19, 2023, by failing to attend a planned home visit appointment on September 5, 2023, and unpaid work on August 30, 2023. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 55 hours' unpaid work requirement for assault by beating in New Milton on October 26, 2022.

Dona Rupasinghe, 49, of The Old Court House, Grange Road, Midhurst: Fined £530 and must pay £212 victim surcharge after admitting driving without insurance in Chichester Road, North Bersted, on December 31, 2023. Driving record endorsed with six points.

David Grady, 44, of Laura House, Jengers Mead, Billingshurst: Fined £40 and must pay £110 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 70mph motorway speed limit on the M23, Tilgate Forest, on January 12, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Scott Ubsdell, 30, of Bramber Road, Chichester: Fined £249 and must pay £110 costs, £100 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance in Pulborough Road, Storrington, on February 7, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points, no disqualification due to mitigating circumstance.

Andrew King, 45, of Clayton Walk, Worthing: Community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work, after admitting drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) and driving while disqualified in Ilex Way, Middleton-on-Sea, on January 27, 2024. Must pay £85 costs. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.