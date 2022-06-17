Michael Knott, 30, of Pinewood Way, Chichester: Given a community order and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control in a public place in Chichester and injured another person on January 6, 2022. He must pay £850 compensation, £85 costs. A Contingent Destruction Order was made with conditions including the Dutch shepherd dog being fitted with a muzzle to prevent it biting, on a lead in public at all times, and not to be allowed access to the front door while visitors arrive and to be secured behind a separate door so there is no risk of escaping.

Dariusz Lopag, 44, of Queensway, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 160 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 2, 2021; and breaching a non-molestation order by making contact via Facebook Messenger and publishing posts on Facebook in Bognor Regis between December 31, 2021, and January 15, 2022. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge. He also admitted harassment without violence by sending multiple texts and communications, making contact and loitering in Bognor Regis between June 1, 2021, and September 8, 2021, no separate penalty.

Flora Morgan, 43, of Appledram Lane South, Chichester: Fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Street, Halnaker, on September 19, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Anita Malkosz, 35, of Crosbie Close, Chichester: Fined £60 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £205 costs, after being found guilty of using a colour television receiver without a licence on October 19, 2020.

Clementina Dan, 49, of Lyon Street Bognor Regis: Fined £54 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on August 3, 2021.