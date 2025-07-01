HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from June 16 to 22, 2025
Jodie Edwars, of Hay Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £63.75 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Rosen Todorov, 39, of Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding the limit for a goods vehicle. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Lisa Franks, 41, of Pound Farm Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding a 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Cleo Barone, 24, of Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Stephen Kneeler, 43, of Dennys Close, Selsey: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Atanas Vasilev, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Yordan Hristov, of Colworth, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Stacey Morley, 53, of Cootes Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Mark Chambers, 52, of Hawthorn Close, West Wittering: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Charlie Wadw, 30, of Foxes Croft, Barnham: Fined £440 and must pay £139.59 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jacob Smith-Alleyne, 26, of Cheshire Crescent, Tangmere: Fined £100 and must pay £50 costs, £40 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 40mph in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Jamie Danks, 35, of Dial Close, Barnham: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding a 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Fred Byles, 24, of East Street, Selsey: Fined £117 and must pay £90 costs, £47 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Piotr Ziolkowski, 26, of Highfield Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Anthony Crumlish, of Stane Street, Chichester: Fined £440 and must pay £85 costs for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Luke Robbins, 40, of Sturges Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £167.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Martyn Doyle, 38, of Church Road, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £177.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Tomasz Drozdz, 32, of Parklands Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.
Shane Cleverly, 21, of Cohen Close, Aldingbourne: Fined £135 and must pay £90 costs, £54 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Darren Pickering, 52, of Hedgeway, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £310 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to comply with an off-road notification.
Cosmin Diacon, 39, of Grenville Gardens, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £26.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Kamil Misiura, 42, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Simon Dalwood, 44, of Cornflower Close, Chichester: Fined £250 and must pay £120 costs, £100 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 40mph in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Daniel Edwards, of Burndell Road, Yapton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Vicky Andrews, 48, of Gordon Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving on a road while not wearing a seat belt.
Ricki Pudduck, 44, of The Copse, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding the limit for a goods vehicle. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Mindaugas Kibirkstis, 47, of Stanhorn Grove, Felpham: Fined £220 and must pay £39 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Mark Shaw, 63, of Church Road, Aldingbourne: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 40mph in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Stefan Moore, of Meadow Way, Petworth: Fined £220 and must pay £64.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Sophie Morton, of Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £80 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jonathan Schofield, 34, of Caspian Close, Fishbourne: Fined £660 and must pay £587.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Deborah Miller, 79, of Mare Lane, Eastergate: Fined £72 and must pay £29 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Russell Monk, of Frith Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £23.34 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Callum Harvell, of Glen Crescent, Selsey: Fined £440 and must pay £167.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.