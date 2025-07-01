The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service from June 16 to 22, 2025.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jodie Edwars, of Hay Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £63.75 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Rosen Todorov, 39, of Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding the limit for a goods vehicle. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Franks, 41, of Pound Farm Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding a 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Cleo Barone, 24, of Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Stephen Kneeler, 43, of Dennys Close, Selsey: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Atanas Vasilev, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yordan Hristov, of Colworth, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Stacey Morley, 53, of Cootes Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Chambers, 52, of Hawthorn Close, West Wittering: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Charlie Wadw, 30, of Foxes Croft, Barnham: Fined £440 and must pay £139.59 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Smith-Alleyne, 26, of Cheshire Crescent, Tangmere: Fined £100 and must pay £50 costs, £40 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 40mph in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jamie Danks, 35, of Dial Close, Barnham: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding a 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Fred Byles, 24, of East Street, Selsey: Fined £117 and must pay £90 costs, £47 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Piotr Ziolkowski, 26, of Highfield Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Crumlish, of Stane Street, Chichester: Fined £440 and must pay £85 costs for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Luke Robbins, 40, of Sturges Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £167.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Martyn Doyle, 38, of Church Road, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £177.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Tomasz Drozdz, 32, of Parklands Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Cleverly, 21, of Cohen Close, Aldingbourne: Fined £135 and must pay £90 costs, £54 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Darren Pickering, 52, of Hedgeway, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £310 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to comply with an off-road notification.

Cosmin Diacon, 39, of Grenville Gardens, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £26.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Kamil Misiura, 42, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Dalwood, 44, of Cornflower Close, Chichester: Fined £250 and must pay £120 costs, £100 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 40mph in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Daniel Edwards, of Burndell Road, Yapton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Vicky Andrews, 48, of Gordon Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving on a road while not wearing a seat belt.

Ricki Pudduck, 44, of The Copse, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding the limit for a goods vehicle. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mindaugas Kibirkstis, 47, of Stanhorn Grove, Felpham: Fined £220 and must pay £39 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Mark Shaw, 63, of Church Road, Aldingbourne: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 40mph in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Stefan Moore, of Meadow Way, Petworth: Fined £220 and must pay £64.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Sophie Morton, of Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £80 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Schofield, 34, of Caspian Close, Fishbourne: Fined £660 and must pay £587.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Deborah Miller, 79, of Mare Lane, Eastergate: Fined £72 and must pay £29 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Russell Monk, of Frith Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £23.34 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Callum Harvell, of Glen Crescent, Selsey: Fined £440 and must pay £167.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.