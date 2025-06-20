The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from June 2 to 13, 2025.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kai McCabe, 25, of Arun Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £133 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 21, 2025, by failing to attend unpaid work on February 15 and May 3, 2025.

Matisse Wontumi, 20, of Servite Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £311 after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A259 Grevatts Lane, Climping, on March 24, 2025. Must pay £110 costs, £124 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with five points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Bailey, 60, of Little Dippers, Pulborough: Fined £40 after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on the A283 Pulborough Road, Storrington, on October 22, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £16 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Aaron Westall, 35, of Queensway, Bognor Regis: Fined £553 after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Aldwick Road and Princess Avenue, Bognor Regis, on May 10, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £221 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Jane Looker, 50, of Kirdford Road, Arundel: Fined £120 after admitting driving while unfit through drink in Queen Street, Arundel, on March 7, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted using a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger of injury, as the front nearside wing and bumper had been damaged in a road accident and had sharp jagged edges pointing out of the bodywork, no separate penalty.

George McMillan, 29, of Ireland Close, Eastergate: Fined £40 and must pay £60 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting criminal damage to a security light and two fences worth £80 in Bognor Regis on March 12, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corey Morris, 20, of Belmont Street, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting stealing a bank card in Worthing on February 14, 2025, and 14 charges of fraud by false representation, presenting a bank card as their own, intending to make gains with purchases of £22.26, £9.99, £6.99, £20, £33, £10.99, £10.70, £2, £15.39, £44.28, £18.60, £42.68, £11.55 and £15.65 in Worthing on February 14, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Caroline Fletcher, 51, of Coombe Crescent, Bury: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Causeway, Arundel, on June 4, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 38 months.