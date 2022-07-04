HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from June 22 to July 1, 2022

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from June 22 to July 1, 2022, and the Single Justice Service, June 27 to July 1.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 4th July 2022, 12:04 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 12:12 pm

Amy Etherington, 32, of Charles Avenue, Chichester: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £272.22 compensation after admitting stealing goods worth £112.23 from The Entertainer, Chichester, on March 9, 2022; stealing bath and body products worth £49.99 from Home Sense, Chichester, on March 24, 2022; and stealing kitchenware worth £110 from John Lewis, Chichester, on September 2, 2021.

Melorie Rais, 49, of Easebourne Street, Upper Easebourne: Fined £308 and must pay £90 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit. Her licence was endorsed with three points.Toni Flowers, 41, of Outram Way, Hunston: Fined £400 and must pay £120 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting using or installing a television set without a licence.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Malcolm Jones, 63, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £66 victim surcharge, for failing to identify a driver when required. His licence was endorsed with six points. No separate penalty was given for driving over the 40mph speed limit.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Sam Ayling, 41, of St Michael's Close, Northchapel: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £44 victim surcharge, for driving over the 30mph speed limit. The driving licence was endorsed with four points.

Read More

Read More
Man given six-year sentence for sex assaults in Chichester and Waterlooville

Also in the news: Man sadly dies following Chichester collision

See also: Warning to home sellers after £8,000 Sussex jewellery theft

Michael Casey, 28, of Adversane Caravan Park, Stane Street, Adversane: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for driving when not in position to have proper control.

Taryn Wickens-Fellick, 28, of Charlotte House, Macklin Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for driving over the 50mph speed limit at a temporary restriction on a motorway. The licence was endorsed with three points.

David Sapsed, 73, of Gilwynes Court, Gilwynes, Bognor Regis: Fined £962 and must pay £90 costs, £96 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit. His driving licence was endorsed with three points.