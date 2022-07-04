Amy Etherington, 32, of Charles Avenue, Chichester: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £272.22 compensation after admitting stealing goods worth £112.23 from The Entertainer, Chichester, on March 9, 2022; stealing bath and body products worth £49.99 from Home Sense, Chichester, on March 24, 2022; and stealing kitchenware worth £110 from John Lewis, Chichester, on September 2, 2021.

Melorie Rais, 49, of Easebourne Street, Upper Easebourne: Fined £308 and must pay £90 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit. Her licence was endorsed with three points.Toni Flowers, 41, of Outram Way, Hunston: Fined £400 and must pay £120 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting using or installing a television set without a licence.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malcolm Jones, 63, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £66 victim surcharge, for failing to identify a driver when required. His licence was endorsed with six points. No separate penalty was given for driving over the 40mph speed limit.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Sam Ayling, 41, of St Michael's Close, Northchapel: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £44 victim surcharge, for driving over the 30mph speed limit. The driving licence was endorsed with four points.

Also in the news: Man sadly dies following Chichester collision

Michael Casey, 28, of Adversane Caravan Park, Stane Street, Adversane: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for driving when not in position to have proper control.

Taryn Wickens-Fellick, 28, of Charlotte House, Macklin Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for driving over the 50mph speed limit at a temporary restriction on a motorway. The licence was endorsed with three points.