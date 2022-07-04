Amy Etherington, 32, of Charles Avenue, Chichester: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £272.22 compensation after admitting stealing goods worth £112.23 from The Entertainer, Chichester, on March 9, 2022; stealing bath and body products worth £49.99 from Home Sense, Chichester, on March 24, 2022; and stealing kitchenware worth £110 from John Lewis, Chichester, on September 2, 2021.
Melorie Rais, 49, of Easebourne Street, Upper Easebourne: Fined £308 and must pay £90 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit. Her licence was endorsed with three points.Toni Flowers, 41, of Outram Way, Hunston: Fined £400 and must pay £120 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting using or installing a television set without a licence.
Malcolm Jones, 63, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £66 victim surcharge, for failing to identify a driver when required. His licence was endorsed with six points. No separate penalty was given for driving over the 40mph speed limit.
Sam Ayling, 41, of St Michael's Close, Northchapel: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £44 victim surcharge, for driving over the 30mph speed limit. The driving licence was endorsed with four points.
Michael Casey, 28, of Adversane Caravan Park, Stane Street, Adversane: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for driving when not in position to have proper control.
Taryn Wickens-Fellick, 28, of Charlotte House, Macklin Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £34 victim surcharge, for driving over the 50mph speed limit at a temporary restriction on a motorway. The licence was endorsed with three points.
David Sapsed, 73, of Gilwynes Court, Gilwynes, Bognor Regis: Fined £962 and must pay £90 costs, £96 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit. His driving licence was endorsed with three points.