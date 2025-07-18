HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from June 23 to July 13, 2025
Keith Earl, 61, of Maltravers Street, Arundel: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Parsons Hill, Arundel, on May 1, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.
Lorenzo Haly, 22, of Down Street, West Ashling: Fined £169 and must pay £42.50 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Barry Wharmby, 41, of Orchard Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £5.90 compensation, £250 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for entering a compulsory ticket area on the Transport for London regional railway network without a valid ticket.
Jane Street, 72, of Garland Close, Petworth: Fined £40 and must pay £110 costs, £16 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding a 30mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.
John Phillips, 51, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Aaron Humphrey, 35, of Horsefield Road, Selsey: Fined £287 and must pay £110 costs, £115 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the limit for a goods vehicle. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Deanne Bergin, 41, of Hampton Court, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Monty Finch, 21, of Northend Close, Petworth: Fined £133 and must pay £110 costs, £53 victim surcharge, after admitting driving on a road other than a motorway and failing to comply with red / green arrow / lane closure light signals. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Stuart Muggeridge, 45, of Ilex Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £60 and must pay £110 costs, £24 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.
James Mooney, of Rectory Lane, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Georgi Georgiev, of Sudley Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Aaron Baker, 24, of Greengates, Lurgashall: Fined £220 and must pay £63.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Debbie Hewick, 61, of Corbishley Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Teague Fullick, 38, of Charlotte Avenue, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving on a road other than a motorway and failing to comply with red / green arrow / lane closure light signals. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Marin Marinov, 28, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £147 and must pay £90 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with solid white line road markings. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Lesley Edwards, of Burndell Road, Yapton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Helen Greathurst, 47, of Shore Road, East Wittering: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Matt Steer, of Mill Pond Crescent, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Mehdi Gholamzadeh, of The Square, Barnham: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Zoe Ogier, 33, of Kingsham Avenue, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.
Peter Rumenov, of Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Morris Bisdee, 74, of Liberator Place, Chichester: Fined £577 and must pay £120 costs, £231 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Adam Luke, of Wilman Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Lily Lotherington, 57, of Birdham Road, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £120 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding a 30mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Georgiana-Lorena Tanasa, 30, of Crescent Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Harry Morley, 29, of Bracklesham Lane, Earnley: Fined £82 and must pay £120 costs, £33 victim surcharge, after admitting driving while not wearing a seat belt.
Riley Kudzewicz-Grist, of Frobisher Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Morgan Knight, 32, of Elm Tree Close, Chichester: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle / trailer in a condition likely to cause danger of injury. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Pawel Sloma, 31, of Parklands Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Roy Sparkes, of Whyke Close, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Gayner Hillyard, 30, of Limmer Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £110 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.