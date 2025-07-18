The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from June 23 to July 13, 2025.

Keith Earl, 61, of Maltravers Street, Arundel: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Parsons Hill, Arundel, on May 1, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Lorenzo Haly, 22, of Down Street, West Ashling: Fined £169 and must pay £42.50 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Barry Wharmby, 41, of Orchard Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £5.90 compensation, £250 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for entering a compulsory ticket area on the Transport for London regional railway network without a valid ticket.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Jane Street, 72, of Garland Close, Petworth: Fined £40 and must pay £110 costs, £16 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding a 30mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

John Phillips, 51, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Aaron Humphrey, 35, of Horsefield Road, Selsey: Fined £287 and must pay £110 costs, £115 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the limit for a goods vehicle. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Deanne Bergin, 41, of Hampton Court, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Monty Finch, 21, of Northend Close, Petworth: Fined £133 and must pay £110 costs, £53 victim surcharge, after admitting driving on a road other than a motorway and failing to comply with red / green arrow / lane closure light signals. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Stuart Muggeridge, 45, of Ilex Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £60 and must pay £110 costs, £24 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Mooney, of Rectory Lane, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Georgi Georgiev, of Sudley Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Aaron Baker, 24, of Greengates, Lurgashall: Fined £220 and must pay £63.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Debbie Hewick, 61, of Corbishley Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Teague Fullick, 38, of Charlotte Avenue, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving on a road other than a motorway and failing to comply with red / green arrow / lane closure light signals. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Marin Marinov, 28, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £147 and must pay £90 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with solid white line road markings. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Lesley Edwards, of Burndell Road, Yapton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Helen Greathurst, 47, of Shore Road, East Wittering: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Matt Steer, of Mill Pond Crescent, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Mehdi Gholamzadeh, of The Square, Barnham: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Zoe Ogier, 33, of Kingsham Avenue, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.

Peter Rumenov, of Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Morris Bisdee, 74, of Liberator Place, Chichester: Fined £577 and must pay £120 costs, £231 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Adam Luke, of Wilman Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Lily Lotherington, 57, of Birdham Road, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £120 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding a 30mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Georgiana-Lorena Tanasa, 30, of Crescent Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Harry Morley, 29, of Bracklesham Lane, Earnley: Fined £82 and must pay £120 costs, £33 victim surcharge, after admitting driving while not wearing a seat belt.

Riley Kudzewicz-Grist, of Frobisher Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Morgan Knight, 32, of Elm Tree Close, Chichester: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle / trailer in a condition likely to cause danger of injury. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Pawel Sloma, 31, of Parklands Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Roy Sparkes, of Whyke Close, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Gayner Hillyard, 30, of Limmer Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £110 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.