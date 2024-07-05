HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from June 27 to July 4, 2024
Charles Bloxham, 48, of Fletchers Lane, Sidlesham Common: Fined £9,000 and must pay £3,600 victim surcharge, £2,128.50 costs, after admitting failing, as soon as practicable, to leave land in Fletchers Lane, Sidlesham Common, as required by Chichester District Council under the of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, and failing to remove any vehicle and other property which was the subject of the direction on November 30, 2022.
Timothy Bloxham, 51, of Bell Lane, Earnley: Fined £9,000 and must pay £3,600 victim surcharge, £2,128.50 costs, after admitting failing, as soon as practicable, to leave land in Fletchers Lane, Sidlesham Common, as required by Chichester District Council under the of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, and failing to remove any vehicle and other property which was the subject of the direction on November 30, 2022.
Jordan Guildford, 28, of Wayland Gardens, Chichester: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Worthing on September 3, 2023; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on September 2, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.
Inde Sneddon, 24, of Beachlands, Albert Road, Bognor Regis: 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing a kitchen knife in a public place in Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis, without good reason on February 22, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge.
Joanne Mullinix, 52, of Lennox Road, Chichester: Jailed for two weeks to run concurrently and must pay £107.50 compensation after admitting stealing a bag, purse, flask, fidget spinner and a mixture of bandanas worth £107.50 from Claire's Accessories, Chichester, on July 11, 2024.
Charlie Hedley, 23, of Fir Tree Way, Bersted: Fined £1,228 and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, £491 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating at Goodwood Racecourse on June 7, 2024.
Artur Velikianec, 36, of Renoir Court, Bognor Regis: 14-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating at North Bersted Post Office on June 2, 2024. Two concurrent 14-week prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a paramedic and a police officer, by beating in Bognor Regis on June 2, 2024. Must pay a total of £250 compensation, £85 costs.