The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from June 3 to 24, 2025.

Nicola Cairns, 44, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £47.50 vehicle excise duty, £150 costs, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle in Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, on November 18, 2024, without a valid vehicle licence, the previous licence having expired on July 31, 2024.

Sanchez Chisholm-Johnson, 21, of Hawthorn Way, Westhampnett: Fined £80 and must pay £100 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Fontwell on March 13, 2025. Disqualified from driving for six months. Martin Durrant, 43, of Sutherland Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £110 costs after admitting driving without a licence in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on February 26, 2025, his licence having been revoked on August 11, 2022. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Martin Cunningham, 52, of Somerfield Road, West Wittering: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing a knife with blade exceeding three inches, without good reason, in Holdenhurst Road, Bournemouth, on June 5, 2024. Six-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting possessing an axe in Holdenhurst Road, Bournemouth, on June 5, 2024, without good reason.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Simon O'Donnell, 49, of Meadowsweet Way, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Oving on February 1, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Ella McGary, 18, of Poplar Gardens, Aldwick: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified on the A27 Southwick on November 23, 2024. Must pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 15 months. Also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on January 21, 2025, no separate penalty.

David Stanley, 62, of Osborne Crescent, Chichester: Eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £300 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, with intent to supply in Chichester on August 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £187 victim surcharge.

Lauren Shepherd, 37, of Pagham Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 18, 2024, by failing to make herself available for a pre-arranged home visit on April 28, 2025, and failing to connect a GPS tag device to the electricity supply, resulting in depletion on May 5, 2025.

Silviu-Alexandru Matei, 32, of Chichester Road, Selsey: Fined £500 after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on January 16, 2025. Must pay £110 costs, £200 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months.

Graham Paull, 39, of Falklands Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (64mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, on June 6, 2025. Fined £80 after admitting possessing cannabis and cannabis resin, class B drugs, on the A259 Littlehampton on June 7, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 17 months.