The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from June 30 to July 21, 2025.

Harry Knott, 18, of West Chiltington Road, Pulborough: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (64mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Five Oaks Road, Slinfold, on June 22, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Heath Beaumont, 56, of Chestnut Grove, North Bersted: Fined £133 and must pay £52 victim surcharge, £130 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham, on June 14, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Adrian Zaborowski, 24, of Ash Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £200 and must pay £80 victim surcharge, £130 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Durban Road, Bognor Regis, on March 25, 2025. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Bradley Arnell, 28, of Sunpark Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £123 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on the A270 Lewes Road, Brighton, on December 1, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ian Heard, 40, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £121.75 compensation after admitting four charges of theft from a shop, Co-op Manor Parade, Worthing, stealing two boxes of Henry Westons cider worth £18 on December 26, 2024, three bottles of wine worth £25.95 on December 29, 2024, seven bottles of Fairy Liquid on February 16, 2025, and three packets of chicken on March 16, 2025.

Kym Easter, 23, of Arun Road, Billingshurst: Fined £107 and must pay £90 costs, £43 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit on the M25 Swanley by driving over 40mph on Octoer 5, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Kostiantin Raiok, 42, of The Street, Graffham: Fined £259 and must pay £130 costs, £104 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of failing to comply with a red light in Old Shoreham Road at the junction with Carlton Terrace, Hove, on January 13, 2025. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Graham Dobbs, 48, of Platts Meadow, Billingshurst: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs after admitting theft from a shop, stealing three boxes of Codeine medication worth £24.60 from Arun Valley Pharmacy, Billingshurst, on March 13, 2025.