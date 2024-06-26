Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from June 6 to 21, 2024.

Matthew Westlake, Harwood Close, Pulborough: Fined £133 and must pay £53 victim surcharge after admitting being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements in Billingshurst on September 6, 2023.

Stuart Laird, 57, of Crescent Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £50 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on May 30, 2023, by failing to attend appointments on May 14 and 20, 2024.

Wayne Dean, 61, of Critchfield Road, Bosham: Four-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Thinking Skills programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Petersfield on July 17, 2021. A 12-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting driving while disqualified in Bosham on April 15, 2024. A 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Penwarden Way, Bosham, on April 15, 2024. Also admitted failing to co-operate with a roadside breath test in Critchfield Road, Bosham, on April 15, 2024; driving without insurance and failing to stop when required by a police constable in uniform in Penwarden Way, Bosham, on April 15, 2024; no separate penalties. Must pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

David Stalder, 59, of Bilsham Court, Bilsham Road, Yapton: Fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, an extendable baton in Yapton on September 12, 2023. Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, an extendable baton in Yapton on September 12, 2023.

Ben Charman, 25, of Fairholme Drive, Yapton: Community order and must carry out 130 hours' unpaid work after admitting causing a serious injury while driving carelessly in Westergate Street, Westergate, on May 18, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Valerie Holt, 88, of Sea Lane, Pagham: 12-month conditional discharge after admitting causing a serious injury while driving without due care and attention in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on October 24, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jordan Kennett, 44, of Hedge End, Barnham: Fined £260 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 21, 2023, by failing to comply with a Thinking Skills group session on April 24, 2024, by exhibiting poor levels of behaviour.

Phil Plain, of Mansfield Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £138 and must pay £55 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements in Swanfield Drive, Chichester, on October 12, 2023.

Naomi Barney, 59, of Broad Meadows, Broad Road, Nutbourne: 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £200 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Broad Road, Nutbourne, on January 9, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Linton Woolley, 36, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting stealing four packets of bacon worth £14 from Co-op, Field Place, Worthing, on January 29, 2024; stealing Pepsi and milk worth £3.10 from Co-op, Manor Parade, Worthing, on May 2, 2024; and stealing alcohol and bicarbonate of soda worth £113 from Morrisons, Bognor Regis, on June 17, 2024.

