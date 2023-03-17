​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from March 10 to 14, 2023.

Andrew Gammons, 21, of Barnfield Drive, Chichester: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, Thinking Skills programme requirement and 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating at The Foundry, Chichester, on November 25, 2022. Must pay £250 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

David Bull, 32, of Coneleys Yard, Jury Lane, Sidlesham Common: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on August 1, 2022, by failing to attend a home visit on January 9, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional ten days' rehabilitation activity requirement.

Luke Matthews, 34, of Market Close, Barnham: Given a community order and must carry out 140 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Worthing on February 23, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Kian Banks, 21, of Saxby Close, Barnham: Fined £400 and must pay £85 costs, £160 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Barnham on November 2, 2022.

Odessa Phillips, 49, of Furze Close, Westhampnett: Fined £230 after admitting driving an electric scooter while disqualified in Orchard Street, Chichester, on February 8, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. Also admitted using a motor vehicle without insurance, no separate penalty.