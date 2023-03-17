Andrew Gammons, 21, of Barnfield Drive, Chichester: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, Thinking Skills programme requirement and 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating at The Foundry, Chichester, on November 25, 2022. Must pay £250 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.
David Bull, 32, of Coneleys Yard, Jury Lane, Sidlesham Common: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on August 1, 2022, by failing to attend a home visit on January 9, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional ten days' rehabilitation activity requirement.
Luke Matthews, 34, of Market Close, Barnham: Given a community order and must carry out 140 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Worthing on February 23, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.
Kian Banks, 21, of Saxby Close, Barnham: Fined £400 and must pay £85 costs, £160 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Barnham on November 2, 2022.
Odessa Phillips, 49, of Furze Close, Westhampnett: Fined £230 after admitting driving an electric scooter while disqualified in Orchard Street, Chichester, on February 8, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. Also admitted using a motor vehicle without insurance, no separate penalty.
Filip Maslowski, 30, of Dennys Close, Selsey: Given a community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Selsey Road, Hunston, on February 17, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 97 days. Also admitted using a motor vehicle without insurance, no separate penalty.