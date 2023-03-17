Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
4 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
5 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from March 10 to 14, 2023

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from March 10 to 14, 2023.

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:17 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:17 GMT

Andrew Gammons, 21, of Barnfield Drive, Chichester: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, Thinking Skills programme requirement and 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating at The Foundry, Chichester, on November 25, 2022. Must pay £250 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

David Bull, 32, of Coneleys Yard, Jury Lane, Sidlesham Common: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on August 1, 2022, by failing to attend a home visit on January 9, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional ten days' rehabilitation activity requirement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Luke Matthews, 34, of Market Close, Barnham: Given a community order and must carry out 140 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Worthing on February 23, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Most Popular
Worthing Magistrates' Court
Worthing Magistrates' Court
Worthing Magistrates' Court

Kian Banks, 21, of Saxby Close, Barnham: Fined £400 and must pay £85 costs, £160 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Barnham on November 2, 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Odessa Phillips, 49, of Furze Close, Westhampnett: Fined £230 after admitting driving an electric scooter while disqualified in Orchard Street, Chichester, on February 8, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. Also admitted using a motor vehicle without insurance, no separate penalty.

Filip Maslowski, 30, of Dennys Close, Selsey: Given a community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Selsey Road, Hunston, on February 17, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 97 days. Also admitted using a motor vehicle without insurance, no separate penalty.