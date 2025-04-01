Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from March 10 to 27, 2025.

Joshua Mould 22, of River Street, Emsworth: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 24, 2024, by failing to attend an office appointment on December 9, 2024, failing to complete online training by December 17, 2024, and failing to attend unpaid work on February 10, 2025. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours' unpaid work.

Leornardo Nunes, 29, of Ockley Road, Bognor Regis: Must pay £180 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 18, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work and an office appointment on January 19, 2025. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with rehabilitation activity, 120-day alcohol abstinence and 160 hours' unpaid work requirements for three charges of breaching a non-molestation order made by Brighton Family Court, in Aldwick on August 24 and October 9 and 10, 2023; criminal damage to a door and door lock in Aldwick on November 18, 2024; and harassment in Aldwick between May 6 and October 10, 2023.

Lulian Petic, 22, of Ashgrove Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £250 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 18, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on December 29, 2024, and January 5, 2025, and failing to complete online training on January 14, 2025.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Charles Hicks-Magee, 38, of Loveys Road, Yapton: Fined £200 and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence, racially aggravated, at Angmering Railway Station on April 30, 2023.

Christoper Milner, 50, of Ferry Drive, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 60-day curfew, electronically monitored, from 10pm to 6am Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, after admitting two charges of drug-driving (43ug/l cocaine and 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Esso Garage forecourt, Chichester, on July 2, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Jordan Reid, 22, of Northfield, Selsey: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of drug-driving (3.0ug/l Delta-9-THC and 360ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A24 Dial Post on September 17, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 17 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Jason Ashwell, 52, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester: Fined £150 and must pay £50 compensation, £620 costs, after being found guilty of sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, in Camelsdale on June 16, 2024. Fined £150 and must pay £50 compensation after being found guilty of sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, in Camelsdale between June 16 and 17, 2024.

Laura Weights, 35, of Victoria Court, Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a sharp smashed glass bottle, outside the communal door of Victoria Court, Bognor Regis, on July 30, 2024; criminal damage to a cell wall at Worthing Custody Centre on July 30, 2024; and persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another in Bognor Regis between October 14 and 16, 2024.

William Carthy, 40, of Kingfisher Farm, West Chiltington Lane, Billingshurst: Four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £125 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing a George Wood & Sons 42-piece silver-plated canteen of cutlery worth £125 from The Pulborough Exchange, Pulborough, on August 2, 2024.

Christopher Williams, 50, of Aldingbourne: 18-month conditional discharge and must pay £26 victim surcharge after admitting two charges of possessing a large kitchen knife in North Street, Chichester, on January 23, 2024.

Ryan Talman, 21, of Lewes Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £323 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Ivydale Road, Bognor Regis, on September 18, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £129 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with seven points. Also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Darren Casey, 47, of Ellendale Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on October 29, 2024, by failing to attend appointments on November 15 and December 11, 2024.

Peter Lucas, 35, of New Parade, East Wittering: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 22, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on February 17 and 24, 2025.

Aiden Graves, 26, of Glenlogie House, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting theft from a shop, stealing clothes worth £160 from Sports Direct, Crawley, on April 19, 2024.