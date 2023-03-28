Paul Dickenson, 31, of Douglas Martin Road, Chichester: Given a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing alcohol worth £31.10 from Tesco, South Street, Chichetser, on February 2, 2023. Given two two-week consecutive prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Chichester on February 2, 2023. He must pay a total of £131.10 compensation.
Tristram Francis, 40, of Ash Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting stealing a hair clipper and a multi trimmer worth £189.98 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on July 21, 2022.
Dawid Jankowski, 26, of Admirals Walk, Littlehampton: Given a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (6.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on October 5, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.
Amy Gates, 34, of New Road, Littlehampton: She was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £26 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting trespassing on the railway lines at Barnham Station on February 10, 2023.