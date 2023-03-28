​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from March 21 to 23, 2023.

Paul Dickenson, 31, of Douglas Martin Road, Chichester: Given a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing alcohol worth £31.10 from Tesco, South Street, Chichetser, on February 2, 2023. Given two two-week consecutive prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Chichester on February 2, 2023. He must pay a total of £131.10 compensation.

Tristram Francis, 40, of Ash Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting stealing a hair clipper and a multi trimmer worth £189.98 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on July 21, 2022.

Dawid Jankowski, 26, of Admirals Walk, Littlehampton: Given a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (6.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on October 5, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court