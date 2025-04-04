Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from March 25 to April 3, 2025.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Squires, 39, of Shearwater Drive, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £551.40 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 8, 2024; assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, on December 2, 2024; four charges of theft from a shop, stealing washing powder and food items worth approximately £50 from Co-op, Pagham, on May 24, 2025, food and drink worth £146.05 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on June 8, 2025, food worth £205.35 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on October 10, 2024, and food of unknown value from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on October 12, 2024; criminal damage to plastic doors on wine cabinets in Co-op, Bognor Regis, on June 8, 2025; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on or about December 3, 2024, having been released on bail at Crawley on July 16, 2024. Also admitted driving a motorcycle in Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, without a licence, having had the licence revoked on November 23, 2021, and driving without insurance, no separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for six months.

David Porter, 21, of Loveys Road, Yapton: Community order with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 6am to 6pm daily (excluding April 11-14), and must pay £85 costs, £35.99 compensation, after admitting two charges of handling stolen goods, a Peugeot vehicle, in Chichester between July 20 and 23, 2022, and between August 3 and 6, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Hunter, 33, of Chalk Lane, Sidlesham: Community order with 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring, rehabilitation activity and 180-hour unpaid work requirements, after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Sidlesham on December 3, 2022; two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in in Sidlesham on December 3, 2022; and criminal damage to a car in Sidlesham on December 3, 2022. Must pay a total of £100 compensation.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Alexander Nash, 32, of Station Road, Bognor Regis: Jailed for 20 weeks and must pay £80 compensation after admitting burglarly, entering a dwelling in Orchard Way, Bognor Regis, with intent to steal on March 21, 2025. Jailed for four weeks to run consecutively after admitting theft from a shop, stealing two bottles of whiskey from Morrisons, Bognor Regis, on March 3, 2025. Jailed for four weeks to run concurrently after admitting vehicle interference with the intention of theft in Murina Avenue, Bognor Regis, on March 21, 2025. Jailed for seven days to run concurrently after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 18, 2025, having been released on bail at Worthing on March 3, 2025.

Russell Carruthers, 48, of Charles Avenue, Chichester: Jailed for two weeks after admitting theft from a shop, stealing food worth £278.03 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on October 31, 2024.

Asa Flynn, 19, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester: Jailed for 34 weeks after admitting possessing a kitchen knife without good reason at Bognor Regis Railway Station on March 27, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Brewster, 19, of Tenacre Close, Chichester: Fined £80 and must pay £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance in Fratton Road, Portsmouth, on October 24, 2024. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Victoria Barr, 27, of Honeysuckle Drive, Billingshurst: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (7.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Marringdean Road, Billingshurst, on October 2, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Vasile-Florin Zavracu, 27, of West Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £369 and must pay £110 costs, £148 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance in Rose Green Road, Rose Green, on November 12, 2024. Disqualified from driving for eight months. Also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Sharon Coote (Webb), 55, of Lime Close, Chichester: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lime Close, Chichester, on March 13, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Samuel Morgan, 28, of Adelaide Road, Chichester: Fined £40 after admitting allowing himself to be carried in a vehicle, knowing it had been taken without consent, in Chichester on July 26, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackelynn Brown, 60, of Hatherleigh Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £60 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, for drink-driving (158mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Charles Purley Way, Bognor Regis, on September 16, 2024. Fined £60 for failing to co-operate with a roadside breath test in Bognor Regis on September 16, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

William Littlepage, 19, of Hillsboro Road, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Yapton Road, Yapton, on March 14, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months. Also admitted failing to stop when required by a police constable, driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention, no separate penalties.