The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley on March 3 and March 4, 2025.

Warren Coughlan, 61, of The Marigolds, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 6pm to 7am daily, and must pay £114 victim surcharge after admitting going equipped for theft, carrying a de-tagging device, in Farnham on September 5, 2024. Must pay £671 compensation after admitting theft from a shop, stealing alcohol worth £204 from Sainsbury's, Cobham, on April 23, 2024. Also admitted two charges of theft from a shop, stealing alcohol worth £219 from Sainsbury's, Cobham, on August 16, 2024, and stealing alcohol worth £248 from Sainsbury's, Cobham, on August 18, 2024; and attempted theft from a shop, attempting to steal alcohol worth £240 from Sainsbury's, Farnham, on September 5, 2024.

Wayne Fitzpatrick, 40, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police community support worker, by beating in Bognor Regis on May 8, 2024. Must pay £150 compensation.

Biren Patel, 47, of Orchard Croft, Palmer Place, North Mundham: Fined £120, given a community order and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (672ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Western Road, Chichester, on August 20, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

John Copper, of West Ashling Road, Hambrook: Fined £220 and must pay £50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jeremy Powell, 37, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for failing to stop a vehicle when required by constable / traffic warden.

Bianca Dumitru, 31, of High Path, Easebourne: Fined £220 and must pay £69.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

George Mitchell, 52, of Croft Road, Selsey: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Elena Jignea, 41, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Jalo Davies, 22, of Hazel View, The Street, Lodsworth: Fined £267 and must pay £100 costs, £107 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Carol Cripps, 52, of Manor Road, Selsey: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Metz Brothers Builders Ltd, of Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £500 and must pay £83.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Lalka Pastirkova, of Selsey Road, Donnington: Fined £440 and must pay £160.42 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Atanas Vasilev, 50, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £246.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Zhulien Kukov, 32, of Caernarvon Road, Chichester: Fined £177 and must pay £42.50 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Mini Market Bognor Limited, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jay Martin, 33, of Lime Avenue, Westergate: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Bartosz Gorski, of Phoenix Court, Lyon Street West, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.