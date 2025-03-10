HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from March 3 and March 4, 2025
Warren Coughlan, 61, of The Marigolds, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 6pm to 7am daily, and must pay £114 victim surcharge after admitting going equipped for theft, carrying a de-tagging device, in Farnham on September 5, 2024. Must pay £671 compensation after admitting theft from a shop, stealing alcohol worth £204 from Sainsbury's, Cobham, on April 23, 2024. Also admitted two charges of theft from a shop, stealing alcohol worth £219 from Sainsbury's, Cobham, on August 16, 2024, and stealing alcohol worth £248 from Sainsbury's, Cobham, on August 18, 2024; and attempted theft from a shop, attempting to steal alcohol worth £240 from Sainsbury's, Farnham, on September 5, 2024.
Wayne Fitzpatrick, 40, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police community support worker, by beating in Bognor Regis on May 8, 2024. Must pay £150 compensation.
Biren Patel, 47, of Orchard Croft, Palmer Place, North Mundham: Fined £120, given a community order and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (672ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Western Road, Chichester, on August 20, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.
John Copper, of West Ashling Road, Hambrook: Fined £220 and must pay £50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jeremy Powell, 37, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for failing to stop a vehicle when required by constable / traffic warden.
Bianca Dumitru, 31, of High Path, Easebourne: Fined £220 and must pay £69.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
George Mitchell, 52, of Croft Road, Selsey: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Elena Jignea, 41, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Jalo Davies, 22, of Hazel View, The Street, Lodsworth: Fined £267 and must pay £100 costs, £107 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Carol Cripps, 52, of Manor Road, Selsey: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.
Metz Brothers Builders Ltd, of Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £500 and must pay £83.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Lalka Pastirkova, of Selsey Road, Donnington: Fined £440 and must pay £160.42 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Atanas Vasilev, 50, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £246.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Zhulien Kukov, 32, of Caernarvon Road, Chichester: Fined £177 and must pay £42.50 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Mini Market Bognor Limited, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jay Martin, 33, of Lime Avenue, Westergate: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Bartosz Gorski, of Phoenix Court, Lyon Street West, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.