​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from March 6 and 7, 2023.

Jeremy Ellis, 37, of Macklin Road, Bognor Regis: Given a community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohl in 100ml of breath) in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on February 3, 2023; and driving a Ford Transit while disqualified in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on February 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admited driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Michael Anthony, 34, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester: Given a four-month conditional discharge and must pay £350 compensation after admitting criminal damage, damaging a bicycle to the value of £350, in Chichester on October 17, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellena Demetriou, 58, of Queens Field West, Bognor Regis: Fined £246 and must pay £98 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on July 28, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Monika Ratniece, 29, of Longacre House, Longacres Way, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Station Road, Petworth, on August 2, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Mullender, 44, of Carousel Court, Bognor Regis: Admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 13, 2022, by failing to attend office appointments on October 17 and November 23, 2022, and failing to attend a drug rehabilitation appointment on December 1, 2022. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offences, receiving an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for nine months, with drug rehabilitation requirement for cultivating three juvenile cannabis plants, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on June 30, 2021; and a two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for nine months, for stealing various bottles of alcohol worth £72.50 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on June 30, 2021.

Anthony Golds, 59, of St Joseph's Road, Chichester: Fined £120 and given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and nine-month alcohol treatment requirement after admitting drink-driving (140mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Kingsham Road, Chichester, on August 13, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 34 months.

Mark Wise, 57, of Northway Road, Littlehampton: Fined £80 and given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Fontwell on February 15, 2023. Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £80 after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Fontwell on February 15, 2023. He must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge. He also admitted obstructing or resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Fontwell on February 15, 2023, no separate penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Seymour, 51, of Belmont Lodge, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis: Given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on July 22, 2020. He was given a six-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £200 compensation, £128 victim surcharge, £685 costs, after being convicted at North Northumbria Magistrates' Court on April 23, 2021, for causing £500 damage to an internal door at the Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital, Newcastle, on December 6, 2020. He was given two six-month concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 24 months, after being convicted at North Northumbria Magistrates' Court on August 6, 2021, for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Newcastle on December 6, 2020; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress to NHS staff at Crook, Durham, on December 5, 2020. He was also convicted at North Northumbria Magistrates' Court on April 23, 2021, for possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Newcastle on December 6, 2020, no separate penalty.

Lucie Ellis, 41, of Raphael Court, Bateson Way, Barnham: Fined £75 and must pay £44 compensation, £75 costs, after admitting stealing food worth £44 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on June 4, 2022. She must pay £25 compensation after admitting stealing food worth £25 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on June 16, 2022, no separate penalty.

Julie Taylor, 58, of Littlehampton Road, Worthing: Fined £203 after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, on February 17, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £81 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 38 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maciej Kukla, 40, of Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Given a community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on February 18, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for six months.