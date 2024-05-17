Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from May 10 to 16, 2024.

Tommy Green, 44, of John Rennie Road, Chichester: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting criminal damage to a Sussex Police vehicle, a Vauxhall Astra worth £5,337.50, in Kingsham Road, Chichester, on January 18, 2021. Must pay £350 compensation. Also admitted criminal damage to a Sussex Police vehicle, a Ford Focus, in Chichester, on January 18, 2021; criminal damage to a Sussex Police vehicle, a Ford Ranger worth £3,036.02, in Chichester, on January 18, 2021; criminal damage to Chichester Police Station windows, worth £1,197.24, on January 18, 2024; and possessing 5.2g of cannabis, a class B drug, at Worthing Custody Centre on January 18, 2024; no separate penalties.

Peter Dunn, 54, of Bracklesham Court, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 31, 2023, by failing to comply with unpaid work as direct on April 11, 2024, and failng to attend unpaid work on April 18, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours' unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnathan Turner, 39, of Byron Avenue, Worthing: Jailed for 34 weeks after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering an area from which he is banned, Tesco, South Street, Chichester, on May 10, 2024, and remaining after being asked to leave. Must pay £30 compensation after admitting criminal damage, destroying wine bottles worth £30 at Tesco, South Street, Chichester, on May 10, 2024. Also admitted stealing multiple bars of chocolate worth £86.65 at Co-op, Worthing, on April 1, 2024; and stealing 16 small bottles of juice worth £40.50 from Co-op, Worthing, on February 16, 2024; no separate penalties.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Aaron Reader, 35, of Gilbert Road, Chichester: Fined £100 after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on April 8, 2024, on at least two occasions between April 15 and 27, 2024.

Douglas Meany, 74, of Duffield Lane, Emsworth: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 140 hours' unpaid work after admitting stalking without fear, alarm or distress, amounting to harassment through continual emotional contact via messages, calls and waiting or hiding outside the home address on multiple occasions between April 15 and August 29, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was also given a restraining order.

Freddie Lomas, 24, of Bell Close, Chichester: Community order and must carry out 50 hours' unpaid work after admitting burglary with intent to steal at Bartons Primary School, Bersted, on January 23, 2024. Must pay £120 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Lomas, 25, of Canal Place, Chichester: Community order and must carry out 50 hours' unpaid work after admitting burglary with intent to steal at Bartons Primary School, Bersted, on January 23, 2024. Must pay £120 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Thomas Hartlebury, 26, of Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis: £80 fine and must pay £200 compensation, £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage to vehicle windows worth £1,200 in Bedford Avenue, Bognor Regis, on October 23, 2023.

Artur Velikianec, 36, of Renoir Court, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 50 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, on February 24, 2024. Must pay £85 costs.

Alexander Williams, 25, of North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £323 and must pay £85 costs, £215 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, on October 14, 2023. Fined £323 and disqualified from driving for three months after admitting failing to stop after an accident in which various road signs and a lamppost on the roundabout at Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, on October 14, 2023. Also admitted failing to report an accident in which damage was caused to roundabout signs and a lamppost in Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, on October 14, 2023, no separate penalty. Cayleigh Brown, 37, of Foxes Croft, Barnham: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 40 hours' work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Worthing on April 29, 2024. Must pay £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad