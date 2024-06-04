HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from May 17 to 29, 2024
Toni Flowers, 43, of Outram Way, Hunston: Fined £440 and must pay £205 costs, £175 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of using a television set without a licence on a day unknown between December 1, 2023, and January 31, 2024.
Liam Walls, 32, of Broad View, Selsey: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without third party insurance. Licence endorsed with six points.
Jack Moore, 18, of Cory Close, Chichester: Fined £62 and must pay £90 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Licence endorsed with six points.
James Williams, of Selsey Road, Donnington: Fined £220 and must pay £25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Mohamed Unata, 31, of Colworth, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £37.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Krasimir Velkov, of Selsey Road, Donnington: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Georgia Brown, 41, of Chichester Road, Selsey: Fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge for exceeding a variable speed limit. Licence endorsed with three points.
Michael Knott, of Pinewood Way, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £60 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting failing to comply with an off-road notification.
Kellys Trading Ltd, of Enborne Business Park, Selsey Road, Sidlesham: Fined £220 and must pay £98.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Briony Beirne, 33, of Manhood Lane, Sidlesham: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Licence endorsed with six points.
Robert Duff, of Stephens Close, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £100 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Carole Jennings, 78, of Field Road, East Wittering: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit on a restricted road. Licence endorsed with three points.
Halim Halim, 35, of The Ridgeway, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £54.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Rikki-Jane Smith, 38, of Silverdale Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Licence endorsed with six points. No separate penalty for using a vehicle / trailer with tyre with lump / bulge / tear.
Gary Townsend, of Allestree Court, Walton Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £186 and must pay £81.25 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Brett Lye, of Adlington House, Adlington Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £60 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Tamara Macmillan, 56, of Crossbush Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £53 and must pay £90 costs, £21 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit on a restricted road. Licence endorsed with three points.
Anislav Sashkov, 25, of Pagham Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Licence endorsed with eight points. No separate penalty for driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Gyurol Feradov, 35, of Steyne Chamber, West Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Brendon Stephens, 30, of Lagoon Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £96 and must pay £90 costs, £38 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit on a restricted road. Licence endorsed with three points.
Jake Harper, 21, of Mornington Crescent, Bognor Regis: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. Licence endorsed with three points.
Richard Lawlor, 36, of Gorse Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. Licence endorsed with three points.
Thea John, 30, of Wyndham Road, Petworth: Fined £392 and must pay £90 costs, £157 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Licence endorsed with six points.