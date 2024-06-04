Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from May 17 to 29, 2024.

​Toni Flowers, 43, of Outram Way, Hunston: Fined £440 and must pay £205 costs, £175 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of using a television set without a licence on a day unknown between December 1, 2023, and January 31, 2024.

Liam Walls, 32, of Broad View, Selsey: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without third party insurance. Licence endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Moore, 18, of Cory Close, Chichester: Fined £62 and must pay £90 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Licence endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

James Williams, of Selsey Road, Donnington: Fined £220 and must pay £25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Mohamed Unata, 31, of Colworth, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £37.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Krasimir Velkov, of Selsey Road, Donnington: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia Brown, 41, of Chichester Road, Selsey: Fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge for exceeding a variable speed limit. Licence endorsed with three points.

Michael Knott, of Pinewood Way, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £60 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting failing to comply with an off-road notification.

Kellys Trading Ltd, of Enborne Business Park, Selsey Road, Sidlesham: Fined £220 and must pay £98.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Briony Beirne, 33, of Manhood Lane, Sidlesham: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Licence endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Duff, of Stephens Close, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £100 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Carole Jennings, 78, of Field Road, East Wittering: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit on a restricted road. Licence endorsed with three points.

Halim Halim, 35, of The Ridgeway, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £54.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Rikki-Jane Smith, 38, of Silverdale Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Licence endorsed with six points. No separate penalty for using a vehicle / trailer with tyre with lump / bulge / tear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Townsend, of Allestree Court, Walton Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £186 and must pay £81.25 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Brett Lye, of Adlington House, Adlington Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £60 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Tamara Macmillan, 56, of Crossbush Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £53 and must pay £90 costs, £21 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit on a restricted road. Licence endorsed with three points.

Anislav Sashkov, 25, of Pagham Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Licence endorsed with eight points. No separate penalty for driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gyurol Feradov, 35, of Steyne Chamber, West Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Brendon Stephens, 30, of Lagoon Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £96 and must pay £90 costs, £38 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit on a restricted road. Licence endorsed with three points.

Jake Harper, 21, of Mornington Crescent, Bognor Regis: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. Licence endorsed with three points.

Richard Lawlor, 36, of Gorse Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. Licence endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad